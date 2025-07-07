Honor X9c with 108MP camera, 6600mAh battery launched in India at Rs 21,999

Honor X9c 5G: Features

The Honor X9c 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution (2700x1224) and 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports 3840Hz PWM dimming and carries TUV Rheinland Flicker-Free and Low Blue Light certifications.

The smartphone has a slim 7.98mm profile and weighs 189g. It runs on Android 15-based MagicOS 9, which includes features like Magic Portal for cross-app data sharing, smart gesture navigation, and real-time contextual recommendations. Imaging is covered by dual cameras on the rear, featuring 108MP main sensor with OIS and EIS. On the front, there is a 16MP camera sensor.