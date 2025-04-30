Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samsung expands this Galaxy S-series Gemini feature to Galaxy A models

Samsung expands this Galaxy S-series Gemini feature to Galaxy A models

Select Galaxy A-series smartphones will soon support access to the Gemini AI assistant from the side button, confirmed Samsung. The rollout is planned to begin in May

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung has announced that it will expand access to the Gemini AI assistant from the side button—previously available only on its flagship Galaxy S-series—to select models in the Galaxy A-series. This new functionality, which allows users to launch Gemini by pressing and holding the side button, will roll out in early May. The Galaxy A series models that will support it are Galaxy A56 5G, A55 5G, A54 5G, A36 5G, A35 5G, A34 5G, A26 5G, A25 5G, A25e 5G and A24 – running One UI 7. 
 
Notably, Samsung introduced a host of AI features with the Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, and Galaxy A26 5G earlier. The Gemini AI assistant access from the side button is on top of the previously available AI features.
 
 
This integration will replace Samsung’s own AI assistant, Bixby, which previously launched through the same side button. Thanks to Samsung’s partnership with Google, pressing and holding the power button on supported Galaxy A-series devices will soon summon Gemini instead of Bixby.
 
Samsung said it aims to simplify everyday tasks for users by integrating Google’s Gemini assistant across more of its devices. Through voice commands, users can check calendar appointments, search for nearby restaurants or get curated gift ideas. Gemini also supports multi-app interactions—for example, locating a place on Google Maps and sending the address to a friend via the Messages app, all without switching between apps or typing.
 
These capabilities extend across Samsung apps, Google services and compatible third-party applications.

Samsung in talks with Perplexity AI
 
In related news, Samsung is reportedly in early-stage discussions with US-based artificial intelligence company Perplexity AI to integrate its assistant into future Samsung smartphones. According to Bloomberg, Perplexity has already signed an agreement with Lenovo-owned Motorola and is now exploring similar collaborations with Samsung.
 
However, a potential deal is said to be complex due to Samsung’s deep partnership with Alphabet Inc., which supplies a large portion of the AI capabilities on Samsung devices and serves as the default search engine.
Despite this, Samsung has been strengthening ties with Perplexity over recent months. Its venture arm, Samsung NEXT, invested in the startup last year. Bloomberg further reported that Samsung is considering a fresh investment in Perplexity, which is currently in broader fundraising talks aimed at doubling its valuation to $18 billion. In March, the company was reportedly exploring a funding round of between $500 million and $1 billion.

Topics : Samsung Samsung Electronics Gemini AI

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

