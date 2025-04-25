Motorola unveils Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro phones: Check specs and features

Motorola has expanded its Edge 60 series of smartphones, unveiling two new models that have more processing power and better display among other features.

Motorola Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro are expected to be launched in the Indian subcontinent soon. Edge 60 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC processor and Pro has MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme. Featuring a 6.7-inch pOLED quad-curved display, the two phones resemble the Edge 60 Fusion model.

Here is more about the two phones.

Motorola Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro: Details

Both smartphones sport a 6.7-inch pOLED quad-curved display with a resolution of 1.5K and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It offers a peak brightness of up to 4500 nits. The devices boast PANTONE Validated Colors and a PANTONE SkinTone-validated display. Support for Dolby Atmos complements the display to offer a rich multimedia experience.

Motorola Edge 60 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC and Pro has MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor. According to a report by FoneArena, both smartphones will feature up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Motorola Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro feature a triple camera setup on the back with the 50MP lens leading the module, complemented by a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto camera. As for the selfie camera, both smartphones feature a 50MP lens.

Edge 60 packs a 5200mAh battery with a 68W TurboPower charging support which is claimed to offer power to last up to a day in just eight minutes of charging. The Edge 60 Pro on the other hand, features a 6000mAh battery with a 90W TurboPower charging support which is claimed to offer enough juice to last for up to a day in just six minutes of charging. It also offers a wireless charging support of 15W.

The Lenovo-owned company has introduced new features such as Next Move, and Smart Connect with artificial intelligence (AI). Motorola said in a press release: “Giving users recommendations in real-time, Next Move recognises what’s on one’s screen, such as a recipe or itinerary, and offers suggestions for next steps. This could include saving important details to recall later, generating a playlist based on the recipe they’re viewing with Playlist Studio, or tapping into Image Studio for an image, avatar, wallpaper, or sticker that’s inspired by their upcoming trip.”

“Plus, with Smart Connect with AI, they can use a simple voice or text command like ‘show me this on my TV’, and stream to a TV, mirror to a PC or tablet or launch a multitasking hub.”

Motorola Edge 60: Specifications Display: 6.7-inch pOLED quad-curved display, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4500 nits of peak brightness, PANTONE SkinTone-validated display

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300

RAM: Up to 12GB LPDDR4X

Storage: Up to 512GB

Rear camera: 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C sensor + 50 MP (Ultra-wide) sensor + 10MP (Telephoto) sensor

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 5200mAh

Charging: 68W TurboPower charging Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Specifications According to FoneArena, the 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage variant of Motorola Edge 60 is priced in the United States at $506 and the 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage Pro model is priced at $799. Indian pricing will be revealed later.