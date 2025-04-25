Realme has launched its 14T 5G smartphone in India. Starting at Rs 17,999, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor and features a 6000mAh battery. The phone is rated IP66, IP68, IP69 against dust and water splash, and it has military-grade protection for durability.

Realme 14T: price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage, Rs 17,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage, Rs 19,999

Colours: Green, Black, and Purple

Realme 14T: Availability and offers

Realme 14T 5G smartphone is available for purchase on the company’s official website, ecommerce platform Flipkart, and select retail outlets.

As an introductory offer, customers purchasing either of the smartphones can avail of a bank discount of Rs 1,000 on select cards. Alternatively, there is an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 on trade-in deals with the online purchase of 128GB variant. For offline customers, a bank discount of Rs 1,000 on select cards will be available. No-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to six months are also available.

Realme 14T: Details

Realme 14T smartphone has a 6.67inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2000 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor combined with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

For imaging, it features a 50MP primary sensor with AI paired with a 2MP Monochrome Camera. At the front, there is a 16MP for selfies, video calls and more. On the software front, it ships Android 15 based Realme UI 6.0.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery capacity which supports 45W charging. The smartphone has triple rating of IP66, IP68, and IP69 against water and dust.

Realme 14T: Specifications