Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung may steal Apple's thunder with slim foldable debut in Sept: Report

Samsung may steal Apple's thunder with slim foldable debut in Sept: Report

Reportedly, Samsung is planning to launch a Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim model on September 25, which is likely the time iPhone 16 series will come out

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung is reportedly planning to release a thinner, book-style foldable smartphone, based on its Galaxy Z Fold 6, in time for the launch of Apple’s iPhone 16 series. According to a report by Android Authority, citing South Korean news outlet Chosun Daily, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is expected to launch on September 25 in South Korea.

Samsung has reportedly been developing a slimmer version of its latest Galaxy Z Fold 6 smartphone to compete with Chinese brands such as HONOR, Vivo, and OPPO, which have significantly reduced the thickness of their foldable smartphones. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is likely to be launched in the South Korean market and may be rebranded as the Samsung Galaxy W25 in China.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim: What to expect

According to the report, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim will measure just over 10mm, making it notably thinner than the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6, which is 12.1mm thick. However, to achieve this slimmer form factor, Samsung may need to cut down on certain features. The report suggests that Samsung might remove the digitizer layer from beneath the display, potentially rendering the new model incompatible with the S Pen stylus.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is expected to feature a 6.5-inch cover screen and an 8-inch main foldable display, both larger than the 6.3-inch cover display and 7.6-inch foldable display on the standard model. The smartphone is anticipated to be available in black. Additionally, reports earlier this week indicated that Samsung is considering using a titanium backplate for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim.

It is currently unclear whether the Slim variant will bring any significant changes in terms of specifications. However, there is speculation that Samsung could upgrade the 4MP camera on the main display with a 5MP sensor.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Watch

Samsung enables irregular heart rhythm feature on Galaxy Watches in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 'Slim' with titanium body in the works: Report

Circle to Search on Samsung Galaxy A-series

Samsung expands Circle to Search to Galaxy A-series smartphones, Tab S9 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review: Familiar design meets enhanced software

Representative image: Samsung Galaxy S24 Photo: Samsung website

Samsung to take on next-gen Apple iPhone SE with AI-backed Galaxy S24 FE

Topics : Samsung Galaxy Samsung foldable phone smartphone Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon