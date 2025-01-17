Business Standard

Friday, January 17, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Noise launches Tag 1 object tracker compatible with Android, iOS: Details

Noise launches Tag 1 object tracker compatible with Android, iOS: Details

Priced at Rs 1,499, the Noise Tag 1 will be available for purchase on the company's official website starting January 28

Noise Tag 1

Noise Tag 1

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian electronics brand Noise has launched its maiden object tracker, Noise Tag 1. Ensuring universal compatibility, the Noise Tag 1 integrates with Google's Find My Device network for Android devices and Apple's Find My Network for iOS. Additionally, the smart tag also gets support for Google Fast Pair for a faster pairing process on Android smartphones.
 
Noise Tag 1: Price and availability
 
Priced at Rs 1,499, the Noise Tag 1 will be available for pre-booking on the company's official website in the coming days. The company said that the new object tracker will go on sale starting January 28.
 
 
Noise Tag 1: Details
 
Noise Tag 1 offers multiple modes for locating lost items. Its Ring Mode helps locate misplaced items by triggering a loud 90dB sound, while in the Lost Mode, the tracker automatically starts sending notifications to the user's smartphone if the tag disconnects after a specified duration. The most notable is the Network Mode that utilises Google's Find My Device Network on Android and Apple's Find My network on iOS to locate lost items, even if they are out of the user's immediate range. Both these networks essentially use a network of compatible devices to locate the smart tag.

Also Read

NoiseFit Diva 2 smartwatch

Noise launches women wellness-focused NoiseFit Diva 2 smartwatch: Know more

MG Cyberster

MG Cyberster debuts at Bharat Mobility Expo with 503 bhp and AWD setup

PAK vs WI 1st Test Day 1

Pakistan vs West Indies LIVE SCORE, 1st Test Day 1: Fifty for Saud Shakeel; 130 up for Pakistan

JP Nadda, Nadda

BJP's Delhi manifesto: Rs 21,000 for pregnant women, free gas cylinders

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti plans fast charging boost, battery rentals at India auto show

 
Noise said that the new object tracker comes with a replaceable battery that can last up to one year. The Noise Tag 1 is also rated IPX4 for water resistance.
Last month, Reliance Jio also launched its JioTag Go object tracker for Android devices. Priced at Rs 1,499, JioTag Go integrated with Google Find My Device network to locate lost valuables.
 

More From This Section

Realme 14 Pro series 5G

Realme 14 Pro series launched in India: Watch unboxing, check price & specs

TCL 115-inch QD Mini LED TV 115X99 Max

TCL launches 115-inch QD Mini LED TV 115X99 Max in India at Rs 29,99,900

Samsung Galaxy Ring and new updates coming to Health app

Samsung introduces Ring in two larger sizes ahead of Galaxy Unpacked 2025

JVC AI Vision QLED TV series

JVC marks India comeback with Google TV-based QLED TV range: Details here

Xiaomi Pad 7

Xiaomi Pad 7 launched in India with anti-reflection display: Price, specs

Topics : Google Noise GPS tracker Apple

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBudget 2025 LIVERPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon