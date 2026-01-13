NoiseFit Pro 6R smartwatch with AMOLED display launched: Price, features

The NoiseFit Pro 6R will be available through Noise official website, ecommerce platform Amazon, Flipkart and select retail stores.

The smartwatch runs Noise AI Pro, which supports voice-based interactions and movement patterns for tasks such as checking health data, setting reminders, managing basic controls, and calling saved contacts. The system is designed to respond to simple voice commands and everyday usage patterns. The company said the experience moves beyond basic prompts, offering context-aware support designed to help users stay organised, informed, and in control throughout the day.

The NoiseFit Pro 6R introduces a round-dial design to the Pro Series. It uses a stainless steel body and sports a 1.46-inch AMOLED display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. The screen supports an Always-On Display.

Connectivity and safety

The company said that the NoiseFit Pro 6R supports TWS connectivity and works with both Android and iOS devices. It includes an Emergency SOS feature and offers up to 30m water resistance for everyday use.

Battery

The smartwatch is claimed to deliver up to seven days of battery life on a single charge. It pairs with the NoiseFit app, which provides detailed activity data, health insights, and customisation options.

Notifications

According to the company, the NoiseFit Pro 6R comes with a feature called Super Notifications. It prioritises alerts such as OTPs, payment confirmations, ride updates and order status while filtering out less important notifications to reduce clutter on the screen.