Google tests companion app for XR glasses ahead of rollout: Details here

Google is reportedly developing a companion app for smart glasses based on its Android XR platform . The app offers an early glimpse into how the experience may work. According to a report by 9To5 Google, a companion app designed specifically for Android XR glasses has appeared in recent Android Canary builds, hinting at how Google plans to handle setup, camera controls, display settings and AI-powered features on smart eyewear based on its platform.

The first smart glasses based on Android XR platform are expected to launch with Samsung XR headset in 2026, but this app reportedly shows that Google will play a major role in the software. It also suggests the glasses will likely rely heavily on Google’s ecosystem, similar to existing Galaxy XR devices.

Google’s Android XR glasses companion app: Details

According to the report, the app is expected to be simply called “Glasses”; it was spotted in the latest Android Canary build inside Android Studio. The report detailed that the app is currently quite limited, mainly because there is no consumer hardware available to connect to it yet. When opened, it shows a generic image of smart glasses and asks users to either set up their glasses or explore options on the Google Store. The option to buy a pair is disabled for now, indicating that the hardware is not ready for public use. The app also refers to a physical switch or button that would be used to turn the glasses on.

As reported, the settings pages also show a range of camera-related options. Users may have the choice to import photos and videos manually, automatically or only while the glasses are charging. Video clips could be limited to between 30 seconds and three minutes, similar to Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses. Code references point to 1080p recording as the default, with an experimental 3K mode also mentioned. The app also includes an audio warning that recording cannot take place if the front LED is covered, reflecting similar behaviour seen on other smart glasses.

The report added that the app's code also hints at AI-driven features, including "conversation detection." This would allow Gemini to automatically mute spoken notifications when the user is talking. Google noted that this processing would happen entirely on-device, with no raw audio or conversation data shared externally. Additional strings suggest options to pause spoken notifications for set periods, along with basic display controls like brightness and an audio-only mode.

While the first Android XR glasses are expected to launch through Samsung in 2026, the emergence of this companion app suggests Google’s role on the software side will be central. It also indicates that Android XR glasses may lean heavily on Google’s ecosystem, much like Galaxy XR devices already do.