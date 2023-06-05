Nothing Phone 2 to be 'Made in India', company confirms ahead of its launch



The brand also divulged a few critical device details ahead of time. However, the exact launch date is still unknown. It’s official, Nothing’s upcoming smartphone – Nothing Phone (2) will be manufactured in India. The company has confirmed to the media that its next 5G phone will be manufactured in India to meet the needs of this market.



The Nothing Phone (1) was not manufactured in India but its successor will be. This won’t likely affect the price or make the phone cheaper because the device is not being assembled in India. The company also revealed that the Nothing Phone (2) will be launched in India and other markets in July. Here's everything you need to know:



"Nothing smartphones are known for their iconic transparent design. These designs require hi-tech manufacturing processes and precision engineering, which have led to the enhancement of smartphone manufacturing capabilities in India. Our drive to manufacture in India reflects our commitment to the local consumers and their demands. We are proud to announce that Phone 2 will be manufactured in India," Manu Sharma, VP and GM of Nothing India, said. The Nothing Phone (2) is projected to be priced under Rs 40,000 in India when it comes out in July.



The company has also revealed the battery, display, chipset, and some other details of the upcoming Nothing Phone (2). It will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The use of a high-end chipset implies that the phone will cost more than the previous-generation model, which CEO Carl Pei has previously suggested. "As a young brand, we have always believed in an earth-first approach. Phone 2 is designed to be one of the most sustainable smartphones on the market," he added.