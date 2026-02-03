Apple offers education savings and no-interest EMI on select Macs and iPads
Apple is offering no-interest EMI plans on select MacBook and iPad models through its Education Store until February 23, allowing eligible students and educators to combine EMIs with Education Savings
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
Apple has announced new offers for its Education Store, allowing students and educators to purchase select Mac and iPad models using no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans. According to Apple, the offer is valid until February 23. During this period, eligible students, teachers, and parents can combine no-interest EMI options with Education Savings, which essentially lowers the prices of eligible Mac and iPad models.
On Apple’s online store, no-interest EMI plans with tenures of three, six, nine, and 12 months are available on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models. Meanwhile, the iPad (A16) and iPad Air are offered with no-interest EMI options for three- and six-month tenures. While Education Savings also apply to other products such as the Mac mini and iPad Pro, the no-interest EMI benefit is limited to the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iPad (A16), and iPad Air.
Apple has also noted that students and educators must complete verification through UNiDAYS to access Education Store pricing and related offers.
Apple Education Store: Offer details
MacBook Pro (M5, M4 Pro or M4 Max)
- Price: Rs 169,900 onwards
- Price with Education Savings: Rs 159,900
- No-interest EMI: 3,6,9 and 12 months
MacBook Air (M4)
- Price: Rs 99,900 onwards
- Price with Education Savings: Rs 89,900
- No-interest EMI: 3,6,9 and 12 months
iPad Air (M3)
- Price: Rs 59,900 onwards
- Price with Education Savings: Rs 54,900
- No-interest EMI: 3 and 6 months
iPad (A16)
- Price: Rs 34,900 onwards
- Price with Education Savings: Rs 32,900
- No-interest EMI: 3 and 6 months
How to verify with UNiDAYS
To verify your student or staff status:
- Add an eligible Mac or iPad to your bag on Apple’s Education Store online and proceed to checkout
- Apple will prompt you to “Verify with UNiDAYS”
- Click the verification option in the pop-up window to be redirected to the UNiDAYS website
- Follow the on-screen steps using your institutional email ID or other required credentials
First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 10:54 AM IST