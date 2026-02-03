Samsung Galaxy S26 series may go with Qi2 charging without magnets: Details

Samsung Galaxy S26 series may not feature magnets for Qi2 wireless charging. Earlier there were reports suggesting that Samsung will integrate Qi2 magnets into the Galaxy S26 series smartphones rather than integrating it in phone cases. However, according to 9To5Google, citing a Dutch online retailer called NieuweMobiel, images of first-party Samsung cases for the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus and S26 Ultra in magnetic and non-magnetic options have surfaced on the web. The Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch on February 26 in select markets.

The report added that the existence of the non-magnetic case from Samsung rules out the possibility of native Qi2 support. For the uninitiated, integrated magnets in smartphones allows proper alignment with supported wireless chargers and third party accessories. Without native Qi2 magnets, the Galaxy S26 will require magnetic cases for proper accessory support.

Notably, rivals like Apple and Google offer built-in Qi2 compatibility in their iPhones and Pixel phones, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s S Pen

As per NieuweMobiel, images of the S Pen for the Galaxy S26 Ultra have also surfaced, revealing a design change. Unlike previous Galaxy S Ultra models, the stylus will be offered only in black and white colour options. The tip of the S Pen, however, will match the handset’s expected colour variants, which include Cobalt Violet, Black Shadow, White Shadow, and Galactic Blue.

Earlier Galaxy S Ultra devices typically shipped with an S Pen finished entirely in the same colour as the phone, making this a clear departure from Samsung’s usual approach. Despite the change in colour treatment, the S Pen is said to retain its familiar physical button and the click mechanism at the top. However, akin to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, there is a possibility that the stylus with S26 Ultra won’t have any Bluetooth with features like Air Actions for camera control either.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series: What to expect

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 series, expected to feature three models: Galaxy S26, S26 Plus and S26 Ultra, may bring satellite-based communication features, including messaging and emergency SOS, according to FCC filings spotted by 9To5Google. The listings suggest that all three models support satellite connectivity standards such as Supplemental Coverage from Space (SCS) and Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN), allowing users to stay connected in areas without cellular coverage. If enabled, this would put Samsung’s next flagship lineup on par with similar satellite features already offered on recent Pixel and iPhone models.

Satellite connectivity is expected to rely on Skylo as the network provider, similar to Google’s implementation, with availability likely limited to certain markets such as the US. However, Samsung has not yet detailed how these satellite features will be rolled out or whether they will include texting, calling, or emergency-only support.

The filings also confirm that the Galaxy S26 series will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, although Samsung may still use its Exynos 2600 processor in select regions for the standard and Plus models. The Galaxy S26 lineup is expected to receive a set of incremental hardware upgrades. These may include 25W wireless charging without full Qi2 support, higher base storage starting at 256GB on at least one model, and a new privacy-focused display layer that limits screen visibility from side angles, potentially exclusive to the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Other reported changes include a 5,000mAh battery and an improved 12MP 3x telephoto camera, instead of a 10MP 3x telephoto camera, on the Ultra variant.