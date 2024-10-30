Business Standard
OnePlus 13: Specs and more details emerge ahead of launch on October 31

Reportedly, the OnePlus 13 will be offered in 12GB, 16GB, and 24GB RAM variants in China, with storage options of up to 1TB

OnePlus 13 (Image: OnePlus China)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

China’s OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus 13 in its home country on October 31. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone has reportedly appeared on the Chinese certification platform TENAA. According to a report by GSMArena, the TENAA listing for the OnePlus 13 reveals several previously unknown specifications, including screen size, battery capacity, and more. Here are the details:
 
OnePlus 13: What to expect
 
The TENAA listing confirms that the OnePlus 13 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and will feature a 6000mAh battery. The smartphone is likely to support 100W wired charging and a 50W wireless magnetic charging mechanism.
 
 
The smartphone's BOE-made quad-curved display is reported to measure 6.82-inch, with a resolution of 1440p and a 120Hz refresh rate. For imaging, the OnePlus 13 is expected to sport a 50MP main camera, accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide and a 50MP telephoto camera.

In terms of variants, the OnePlus 13 is anticipated to be offered in 12GB, 16GB, and 24GB RAM options in China, with storage capacities of up to 1TB. The device is expected to be 8.5mm thick and weigh approximately 213 grams.
 
OnePlus 13: Design
 
OnePlus has already unveiled the design of the OnePlus 13 smartphone. At the back, the device features a circular camera module, similar to its predecessor. However, the Hasselblad logo is now embossed on the right side, positioned above a slim metal bar that spans the width of the smartphone. The OnePlus 13 showcases a flat metallic frame situated between a quad-curved display and a similarly styled back panel. Additionally, departing from traditional rounded corners, the frame edges of the OnePlus 13 are slightly angled, giving it an octagonal appearance.
The OnePlus 13 also features the Alert Slider on the left side, with the volume and power buttons located on the right. OnePlus has presented the smartphone in three colour options: White Dew Dawn, Blue Moment, and Obsidian Secret Realm (Black).
 

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

