Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / iOS 26 may add natural language search, cooling fix to Apple Maps: Report

iOS 26 may add natural language search, cooling fix to Apple Maps: Report

iOS 26 beta reveals Apple Maps may get natural language search and thermal management for reduced overheating during navigation; features expected in later iOS 26 update

Apple iOS 26 WWDC 2025 all key features apple intelligence

Apple iOS 26

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple’s iOS 26 update may introduce two new features to Apple Maps, natural language search and thermal management during navigation. According to a report by 9to5Mac, references to these features have been discovered in beta code, hinting at their arrival in a future iOS 26 update.
 
Though not yet live in the current public beta, both features are expected to roll out in a later iOS 26 version, such as iOS 26.1 or 26.2.

Search the way you talk

One of the most anticipated additions is the ability to search using natural language. This would allow users to type or speak everyday phrases into Apple Maps instead of relying on keyword-specific queries.
 
 
A string of beta code found in iOS 26 includes a reference to “search the way you talk,” suggesting Apple Maps will soon understand and process conversational inputs. For example, users could ask for “best coffee shops with free Wi-Fi” and receive tailored suggestions—similar to how they might use Siri or Spotlight Search.
 
This capability is said to be powered by Apple Intelligence, the company’s new AI framework introduced at WWDC 2025. Apple Intelligence is already being tested in apps like Photos, Music and Mail, and its addition to Maps could enhance trip planning and local discovery.

Also Read

Apple iOS 26

Apple releases iOS 26 dev beta 3 ahead of first public beta: What's new

Mark Zuckerberg

Apple's top AI models executive leaves to join Meta's AI expansion drive

Lei Jun, founder and chairman of Xiaomi Corp

Xiaomi succeeds where Apple failed as its new EV surpasses 289K orders

apple, apple logo

Apple takes fight against $587 million EU antitrust fine to court retaining

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro series may get redesigned camera bar, repositioned Apple logo

Thermal management during navigation

The second expected feature addresses a practical concern: iPhone overheating during navigation. Currently, Apple Maps keeps the screen on for continuous turn-by-turn directions, which can lead to the device heating up, especially when placed on a car dashboard in warm weather while charging.
 
To counter this, Apple is reportedly working on a thermal management system that would allow the screen to turn off temporarily under certain conditions without interrupting navigation. This feature aims to keep the phone cooler while ensuring that directions remain functional in the background.
Though it may seem minor, this update could prove especially useful in high-temperature environments or long journeys where device heating becomes a concern.
 
Apple has not officially confirmed either feature, and they are not available in the current public iOS 26 beta. However, the presence of supporting code indicates that Apple may introduce them in subsequent software updates as part of its broader iOS 26 improvements.

More From This Section

Grok AI

Elon Musk confirms xAI's Grok 4 launch for July 9: Where to watch, features

AI Mode in Google app on Android

Google launches 'AI Mode' in Search in India: What is it and how to use

Destiny: Rising

Destiny Rising game to release on Android and iOS in August: What to expect

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 8 redeem codes to win diamonds, rewards

OnePlus Nord 5 and CE5

OnePlus Nord 5 series set to launch on July 8: Livestream, what to expect

Topics : Apple Intelligent maps Navigation Apple Phones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend Stock TodaySamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025OnePlus Nore 5 Series To LaunchHappy Square IPO AllotmentCryogenic OGS IPO AllotmentTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon