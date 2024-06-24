OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G launch at 7 pm: Where to watch and what to expect

OnePlus is set to launch the Nord CE4 Lite 5G on June 24. The baseline model in the Nord line-up will be launched at a digital event, which will kick off at 7:00 pm (IST). The event will be livestream on the company’s official website and YouTube channel. You can watch the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G event live stream on the video embedded towards the end of the article.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G: What to expect

In a run up to the launch, OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord CE4 Lite 5G will boast an AMOLED display, 50MP main camera (Sony LYT-600) with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 5,500 mAh battery with support for 80W fast wired charging. Moreover, the company confirmed that the phone will support reverse charging that will allow it to double as a power bank to charge supported accessories using its built-in battery capacity.