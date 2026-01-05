Monday, January 05, 2026 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Nothing to launch CMF Headphone Pro, Watch 3 Pro in India soon: Details

Nothing to launch CMF Headphone Pro, Watch 3 Pro in India soon: Details

Nothing has confirmed the India launch of CMF Headphone Pro and CMF Watch 3 Pro, two products that debuted globally last year, with pricing and availability yet to be announced

CMF Headphone Pro and CMF Watch 3 Pro

CMF Headphone Pro and CMF Watch 3 Pro are set to make their India debut after launching in select global markets last year

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 4:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UK-based consumer electronics brand Nothing is preparing to launch two new CMF-branded products in India. The company has confirmed that the CMF Headphone Pro and CMF Watch 3 Pro will make their India debut soon. Both devices were introduced in select global markets last year and are now set to expand to India, although pricing and availability details have not yet been announced.

CMF Headphone Pro: Details

CMF Headphone Pro was launched in select markets in September 2025, and the India variant is expected to carry the same hardware and feature set. The headphones use physical controls, including an Energy slider for bass and treble adjustment, a roller for volume and playback, and a configurable button that can be assigned to functions such as ANC toggling, microphone muting, or AI shortcuts like ChatGPT. The design supports replaceable ear cushions and is offered in multiple colour options.
 
Audio is handled by a 40mm custom dynamic driver with support for LDAC and Hi-Res audio, offering bitrates of up to 990kbps. CMF says the drivers use nickel-plated coatings to reduce distortion. The headphones also include Personal Sound tuning powered by Audiodo, which adapts audio output based on the user’s hearing profile and fit. Spatial Audio with multi-channel processing is available through Cinema and Concert modes.

Also Read

iPhone 16e, Nothing Phone 3, Alcatel V3 Ultra, Lenovo Tab K11, Primebook 2 Neo

Year-ender 2025: Nothing Phone 3 to iPhone 16e, 5 gadgets that didn't click

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round

Nothing raises over $8 million in third community investment round

AirPods Max with USB-C

Apple AirPods Max 2 may bring lighter build, H2 chip: What to expect

New gesture controls on Pixel Watch 4

Google Pixel Watch 4 gets new gesture controls, AI-enhanced smart replies

Nothing Phone 3a community edition

Nothing unveils Phone 3a Community Edition, one-day sale on Dec 13: Details

 
For noise control, the Headphone Pro uses 40dB adaptive ANC along with three hybrid microphones and ENC, which CMF claims can reduce up to 99 percent of background noise. Transparency mode and adaptive ANC filters adjust based on surroundings to maintain call and audio clarity. Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.4 with LDAC codec support, while a low-latency mode is available for gaming and video playback.
 
CMF claims battery life of up to 100 hours without ANC enabled and up to 50 hours with ANC turned on. A five-minute USB-C charge is said to provide around five hours of playback. The headphones carry an IPX2 rating for water resistance.

CMF Watch 3 Pro: Details

The CMF Watch 3 Pro was launched in July 2025 and is currently available in select regions. It features a 1.43-inch round AMOLED display with a 466×466 resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and brightness levels reaching up to 670 nits. The watch supports over 120 watch faces, including customisable designs.
 
Health tracking includes continuous heart-rate monitoring, sleep cycle tracking, blood oxygen level measurement, stress tracking, and menstrual cycle tracking. The Watch 3 Pro works with the Nothing X app, which enables music playback control, camera shutter access, and detailed fitness insights. Gesture controls allow specific wrist movements to trigger preset actions.
The smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and dual-band GPS. Additional features include guided breathing exercises, animated warm-up guides, and access to ChatGPT. Powering the device is a 350mAh battery, which CMF claims can last up to 13 days with typical use, up to 10 days with heavier usage, and around four days with the always-on display enabled.
 
The CMF Watch 3 Pro comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, a metal chassis, and a silicone strap.

More From This Section

Redmi Note 15 5G and Redmi Pad 2 Pro

Xiaomi to kick off 2026 with Redmi Note 15 5G, Pad 2 Pro launch on Jan 6

iQOO 15

iQOO 15 Ultra may launch soon with gaming-focused hardware: What to expect

Samsung Electronics

Samsung plans to double devices powered by Google Gemini to 800 mn in 2026

OpenAI

OpenAI's first device may rely on audio-based interactions: What to expect

Realme 16 Pro series, Realme Pad 3 and Realme Buds Air8

Realme 16 Pro series, Pad 3, Buds Air 8 to launch on Jan 6: What to expect

Topics : Nothing headphones smartwatches

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDelhi Lok Adalat 2026 DateSamsung 130 inch Micro RGB TVUS Attacks Venezuela Imapact on MarketTrump Immigration Welfare ListPC Jeweller Share PriceAutism Myths and FactsModern Diagnostic IPOLIC Revival Campaign 2026
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon