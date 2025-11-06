Home / Technology / Gadgets / Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones gets two new colours: Take a look

Priced at Rs 25,000, Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones are available in two new colours on Sennheiser's official website, Flipkart and Amazon

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 3:34 PM IST
German audio brand Sennheiser has expanded its Momentum 4 Wireless headphone range with the launch of two new colour options, Brown and Teal. The new additions join the existing colour lineup of Black, White, Graphite, Copper, Denim, and the 80th Anniversary Special Edition. The company said that the new colour variants bring a fresh visual update to the headphones, which are said to be known for their balanced sound, long battery life and comfortable design.

Sennheiser Momentum 4’s new colour: Price and availability

Sennheiser said that the Momentum 4 will be available at a price of Rs 25,000. The new Brown and Teal colour variants are now available for purchase on Sennheiser’s official website, Amazon India, and Flipkart. 

Sennheiser Momentum 4: Details

The Momentum 4 Wireless features a lightweight frame, a soft padded headband, and plush earpads for extended comfort. Its design maintains Sennheiser’s minimalist aesthetic while focusing on fit and durability.
 
At the core of the Momentum 4 is powered by Sennheiser’s audiophile-inspired 42mm transducer system, the company claims that the headphones deliver clear, detailed audio with well-balanced dynamics. The headphones support Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) to block external sounds and a Transparency Mode for staying aware of the surroundings when needed. 
 
The company said that the Momentum 4 Wireless headphones offer up to 60 hours of battery life on a single charge. It includes Smart Pause and Auto On/Off functions, allowing playback and power to adjust automatically when the headphones are removed or worn. It includes four beam-forming microphones enabling clearer calls, reducing background noise during conversations.
 
Users can also personalise their sound experience through the companion Sennheiser Smart Control App, which allows fine-tuning via built-in EQ, presets and Sound Personalisation feature.
 

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

