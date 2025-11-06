Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones gets two new colours: Take a look

Sennheiser said that the Momentum 4 will be available at a price of Rs 25,000. The new Brown and Teal colour variants are now available for purchase on Sennheiser’s official website, Amazon India, and Flipkart.

Sennheiser Momentum 4: Details

The Momentum 4 Wireless features a lightweight frame, a soft padded headband, and plush earpads for extended comfort. Its design maintains Sennheiser’s minimalist aesthetic while focusing on fit and durability.

At the core of the Momentum 4 is powered by Sennheiser's audiophile-inspired 42mm transducer system, the company claims that the headphones deliver clear, detailed audio with well-balanced dynamics. The headphones support Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) to block external sounds and a Transparency Mode for staying aware of the surroundings when needed.

The company said that the Momentum 4 Wireless headphones offer up to 60 hours of battery life on a single charge. It includes Smart Pause and Auto On/Off functions, allowing playback and power to adjust automatically when the headphones are removed or worn. It includes four beam-forming microphones enabling clearer calls, reducing background noise during conversations.