OPPO K13 5G smartphone with 7000 mAH battery launched in India at Rs 17,999

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO has launched its K13 smartphone in India. Starting at Rs 17,999, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset. It has a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and it packs a 7,000mAh battery. The company said that the smartphone offers smooth multitasking, immersive gaming, using the hardware it comes with.

OPPO K13: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 17,999

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 19,999

Colours: Icy Purple and Prism Black

OPPO K13: Availability and offers

OPPO K13 5G will be available for purchase starting from April 25 on the OPPO e-store and e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Regarding the introductory offer, customers can get a bank discount of Rs 1,000 on select cards. Alternatively, the company is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 1,000 on trade-in deals. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to six months.

OPPO K13: Details

The OPPO K13 smartphone has a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset combined with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

For imaging, it features a 50MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP Sony IMX480 sensor that the company said produces selfies with natural skin tones and better low-light performance.

On the software side, it runs on Android 15 based colorOS 15; the company also promises two years of OS updates and three years of security updates. The OPPO K13 smartphone also comes with several AI-powered features such as AI Enhance Clarity, AI Reflection Remover, AI Unblur, AI Eraser 2.0, AI Reply, AI Writer, AI Summary, BeaconLink, AI LinkBoost, and AI Hyperboost.

The smartphone has a 7,000mAh capacity battery, with support for 80W wired charging. It is rated IP65 for resistance to dust and water splashes.

OPPO K13 5G: Specifications