OPPO K13 5G smartphone with 7000 mAH battery launched in India at Rs 17,999

Starting at Rs 17,999, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chip, and sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with HDR support

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 2:01 PM IST
Chinese smartphone brand OPPO has launched its K13 smartphone in India. Starting at Rs 17,999, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset. It has a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and it packs a 7,000mAh battery. The company said that the smartphone offers smooth multitasking, immersive gaming, using the hardware it comes with.
 
OPPO K13: Price and variants
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 17,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 19,999
  • Colours: Icy Purple and Prism Black
OPPO K13: Availability and offers 
  OPPO K13 5G will be available for purchase starting from April 25 on the OPPO e-store and e-commerce platform Flipkart.   
 
Regarding the introductory offer, customers can get a bank discount of Rs 1,000 on select cards. Alternatively, the company is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 1,000 on trade-in deals. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to six months.   
 
OPPO K13: Details

The OPPO K13 smartphone has a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset combined with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.   
 
For imaging, it features a 50MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP Sony IMX480 sensor that the company said produces selfies with natural skin tones and better low-light performance. 
On the software side, it runs on Android 15 based colorOS 15; the company also promises two years of OS updates and three years of security updates. The OPPO K13 smartphone also comes with several AI-powered features such as AI Enhance Clarity, AI Reflection Remover, AI Unblur, AI Eraser 2.0, AI Reply, AI Writer, AI Summary, BeaconLink, AI LinkBoost, and AI Hyperboost.   
 
The smartphone has a 7,000mAh capacity battery, with support for 80W wired charging. It is rated IP65 for resistance to dust and water splashes.   
 
OPPO K13 5G: Specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED display, FHD+ resolution, 1200 nits peak brightness, HDR
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB 
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 2MP depth
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 7000mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired
  • Protection: IP65
  • OS: Android 15-based colorOS 15
First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

