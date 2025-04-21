Monday, April 21, 2025 | 12:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp tests message translation feature on Android: What to expect

WhatsApp tests message translation feature on Android: What to expect

With this feature, users will be able to set up automatic translation for a conversation, or choose to manually translate a particular message

WhatsApp

WhatsApp

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a native message translator for chats. According to WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, the Meta’s instant messaging platform is planning to introduce a new translation feature which will allow users to opt for an automatic translation of messages. WhatsApp will give an option to select and download language packs to enable translation on their devices, indicating that the said feature will be powered by Meta AI. This feature is part of the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android, currently available to select users. It is expected to roll out more widely in the coming weeks.
 

WhatsApp’s native message translation feature: What to expect

 
As per the report, the new feature will allow users to translate chats using downloadable language packs for select languages. With this feature, users can set automatic translation for individual chat or translate messages manually. Languages that are currently available include Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese (Brazil), Hindi, and Russian. Although the translation settings are disabled by default, users can choose to enable it from within chats, or from storage settings. This feature is also supported in WhatsApp channels. 
 
  Once the feature is available more widely, users can enable the ‘Translate messages’ option for a particular or individual conversation. Once the setting is enabled, Users can select languages from the list. It will then download a language pack that is required to translate the message.
 
The feature will automatically detect messages that are to be translated, or users can manually choose to translate a particular message in chat by long pressing and selecting the Translate option from the pop-up menu. The report stated that the translation may not always match the accuracy of cloud-based services as it relies on lightweight, on-device language packs.

More From This Section

Nothing Phone (2)

Nothing Phone 3 will launch in Q3 this year, confirms CEO: What to expect

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Motorola Edge 60 to debut with Razr 60 series on April 24: What to expect

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 21 to win emotes and diamonds

Sam Altman

Saying 'please', 'thank you' adds millions in OpenAI's costs: Sam Altman

Tech Wrap April 18

Tech Wrap April 18: Android XR preview, Instagram Blend, WhatsApp stickers

Topics : WhatsApp in India WhatsApp features WhatsApp groups

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Delhi Traffic Advisory TodayKKR vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon