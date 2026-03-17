OPPO K14 with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 launched: Check price, offers, specs

The OPPO K14 will be available for purchase from March 20 onwards from the OPPO e-store and the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

The OPPO K14 features a 6.75-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. It is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The smartphone comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP monochrome sensor for depth detection, along with an 8MP front-facing camera.

The smartphone houses a 7,000mAh battery with support for 45W SUPERVOOC wired charging and reverse wired charging. It runs on ColorOS 15 and offers durability features including IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings, along with SGS five-star certification and Military-Grade MIL-STD-810H certification. It sports a metallic Deco module design.

As per OPPO, the K14’s AI-powered features, including AI Recompose, AI Perfect Shot, AI Eraser 2.0 and AI Clarity Enhancer, help optimise composition, correct expressions, remove unwanted elements and enhance overall clarity.

OPPO K14: Specifications