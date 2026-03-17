OPPO K14 with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 launched: Check price, offers, specs
OPPO has launched the K14 smartphone in India, starting at Rs 17,999, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, with sales beginning March 20 via Flipkart and the OPPO e-storeAashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
OPPO
has expanded its K14 series with the launch of the new OPPO K14 smartphone. The newly launched smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip and sports a 6.75-inch display that offers 1,125 nits of brightness in High Brightness Mode (HBM). For the uninitiated, the OPPO K14 joins the lineup alongside the OPPO K14x, which was launched last month.
OPPO K14: Price and availability
- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 17,999
- 6GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 19,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 21,999
- Colour: Icy Blue, Prism Violet and Prism White
The OPPO K14 will be available for purchase from March 20 onwards from the OPPO e-store and the e-commerce platform Flipkart.
OPPO K14: Offers
- Rs 1,000 discount on select bank cards
- No-interest equated monthly instalment plans for up to three months
OPPO K14: Details
The OPPO K14 features a 6.75-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. It is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The smartphone comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP monochrome sensor for depth detection, along with an 8MP front-facing camera.
The smartphone houses a 7,000mAh battery with support for 45W SUPERVOOC wired charging and reverse wired charging. It runs on ColorOS 15 and offers durability features including IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings, along with SGS five-star certification and Military-Grade MIL-STD-810H certification. It sports a metallic Deco module design.
As per OPPO, the K14’s AI-powered features, including AI Recompose, AI Perfect Shot, AI Eraser 2.0 and AI Clarity Enhancer, help optimise composition, correct expressions, remove unwanted elements and enhance overall clarity.
OPPO K14: Specifications
- Display: 6.75-inch, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
- RAM: 6GB, 8GB
- Storage: 128GB, 256GB
- Rear camera: 50MP + 2MP monochrome sensor for depth detection
- Front camera: 8MP
- Battery: 7000mAh
- Charging: 45W SUPERVOOC wired, reverse wired charging
- OS: ColorOS 15
- Durability: IP69 rated, SGS 5-Star certification, Military-Grade MIL-STD-810H certification