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Fujifilm instax mini 13 instant camera launches in India: Price, features

Priced at Rs 10,999, the Fujifilm instax mini 13 instant camera brings self-timers, angle accessory, close-up mode and AI-powered app support for easier instant photography

Fujifilm India launches instax mini 13 instant camera

Fujifilm India launches instax mini 13 instant camera (FujiFilm)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 2:49 PM IST

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Fujifilm India has launched a new entry-level instant camera, the instax mini 13, in India. According to the company, the camera is designed for users who want quick photo prints with simple controls. The instant camera brings a refreshed design, new self-timer options and features like automatic exposure and close-up mode for easier photography. The company has also announced a new ‘Jet Black’ colour variant for the instax WIDE 400 camera, to go along with the existing Green colour.

instax mini 13 instant camera: Price and availability

  • Price: Rs 10,999
  • Colours: Dreamy Purple, Candy Pink, Frost Blue, Lagoon Green and Clay White
  • Mini format film pack (Pastel Galaxy): Rs 899
  • Sale: March 31
 

instax mini 13 instant camera: Details

The instax mini 13 comes with a rounded, 3D design featuring a metallic silver logo on the front and on the sides. Fujifilm said that it has kept the operation simple. Users can turn on the camera by rotating the lens, frame the shot and press the shutter button.
 
The instax mini 13 instant camera comes with two new self-timer options: two seconds and 10 seconds. According to the company, the two-second timer helps reduce camera shake while taking selfies, while the 10-second timer allows users to step back and capture wider or full-body shots without holding the camera.
 
The mini 13 instant camera also includes a camera angle adjustment accessory. This is said to help users position the camera at different angles without needing a tripod. The camera also has a close-up mode for selfies and nearby subjects. It also comes with parallax correction, which adjusts the viewfinder to better match the final printed image. The company said that it will allow users to shoot accurately without shifting the focus from the centre of the viewfinder.

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Another feature is automatic exposure, which adjusts shutter speed and flash based on lighting conditions. The company said that this helps users take well-lit photos in both bright and low-light environments without manual adjustments. 
 
Fujifilm has also updated its ‘instax UP!’ smartphone app, adding AI-based scanning to improve how printed photos are digitised and shared.

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 2:49 PM IST

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