Home / Technology / Gadgets / Amazon Prime Day: Customers can avail of up to 55% off on Fire TV devices

Amazon Prime Day: Customers can avail of up to 55% off on Fire TV devices

Amazon India had announced its yearly two-day sale with Prime Day 2023. The sale will begin on July 15 at 12:00 am

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Amazon Fire TV Stick

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 1:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amazon India on Wednesday announced that customers who have subscribed to its Prime service will be able to avail of up to 55 per cent off on Amazon devices such as the Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick, and Fire TV Stick 4K Max, during the upcoming Prime Day. The devices will be available on July 15 at 12:00 am onwards till July 16.

Fire TV customers will be able to stream more than a million movies and TV show episodes across more than 12,000 apps, access more than 70 live channels, and watch free/ad-supported video content, Amazon said.

Earlier, Amazon India had announced its yearly two-day sale with Prime Day 2023. The sale will begin on July 15 at 12:00 am and last until July 16, 2023. This will be Amazon's seventh edition of Prime Day.

Prime Day deals are limited to customers who have bought Amazon's paid Prime subscription. Prime subscription has benefits like faster delivery of orders and access to multimedia content on Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music.

“Streaming preferences of Indian viewers are fast evolving. Today’s viewer is looking for more video entertainment options, better search, personalised recommendations, seamless interface between web shows and DTH, and more – all on their TV home screen”, said Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager, Amazon Devices India. “With Fire TV devices, customers can enhance their entertainment experience with better selection, faster streaming, and even start their smart home journey with Alexa. It is all easy and affordable.”

Also Read: Amazon Prime Day 2023 starts on July 15: Check offers on TV, phones, others

Fire TV: Features

Amazon said customers can choose subscription or free/ad-supported apps to access content across genres like comedy, sports, action, and health. Using Fire TV and Alexa, customers can conveniently navigate the library of apps and content using simple voice commands. Fire TV can also be used to control compatible smart home devices including bulbs, fans, and ACs.

The Fire TV Stick can be connected to any television through an HDMI port to facilitate streaming and upgrade to a smart TV experience. The Fire TV Stick delivers quick app starts and fast streaming and comes with the Alexa Voice Remote to control playback and search content with voice commands.

 Prime membership is available at a payment of Rs 299 per month or Rs 1,499 per year.

Also Read

Amazon Prime Day 2023 starts on July 15: Check offers on TV, phones, others

Amazon announces 5G revolution sale on smartphones: Check deals and offers

Amazon Fire TV Cube review: Smart speaker, streaming player rolled into one

Xiaomi announces Republic Day sale offers on smartphones, tablets and more

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Deals on OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung phones

Samsung to launch Galaxy M34 5G phone in India on July 7: What to expect

LG launches XBoom series of speakers, Tone Fit TF7 wireless earphones

Realme launches Narzo 60 Pro, Narzo 60 5G phones, Buds Wireless 3 earphone

OnePlus launches Nord 3 5G phones, Nord Buds 2r earbuds, and more: Details

iPhone 15 series new colours: Details here on specs and launch timeline

Topics :Amazon IndiaAmazon Prime DayAmazon PrimeAmazon Fire TV StickBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story