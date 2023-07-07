Amazon Prime Day: Customers can avail of up to 55% off on Fire TV devices

Amazon India on Wednesday announced that customers who have subscribed to its Prime service will be able to avail of up to 55 per cent off on Amazon devices such as the Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick, and Fire TV Stick 4K Max, during the upcoming Prime Day. The devices will be available on July 15 at 12:00 am onwards till July 16.

Fire TV customers will be able to stream more than a million movies and TV show episodes across more than 12,000 apps, access more than 70 live channels, and watch free/ad-supported video content, Amazon said.

Earlier, Amazon India had announced its yearly two-day sale with Prime Day 2023. The sale will begin on July 15 at 12:00 am and last until July 16, 2023. This will be Amazon's seventh edition of Prime Day.

Prime Day deals are limited to customers who have bought Amazon's paid Prime subscription. Prime subscription has benefits like faster delivery of orders and access to multimedia content on Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music.

“Streaming preferences of Indian viewers are fast evolving. Today’s viewer is looking for more video entertainment options, better search, personalised recommendations, seamless interface between web shows and DTH, and more – all on their TV home screen”, said Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager, Amazon Devices India. “With Fire TV devices, customers can enhance their entertainment experience with better selection, faster streaming, and even start their smart home journey with Alexa. It is all easy and affordable.”

Fire TV: Features

Amazon said customers can choose subscription or free/ad-supported apps to access content across genres like comedy, sports, action, and health. Using Fire TV and Alexa, customers can conveniently navigate the library of apps and content using simple voice commands. Fire TV can also be used to control compatible smart home devices including bulbs, fans, and ACs.

The Fire TV Stick can be connected to any television through an HDMI port to facilitate streaming and upgrade to a smart TV experience. The Fire TV Stick delivers quick app starts and fast streaming and comes with the Alexa Voice Remote to control playback and search content with voice commands.

Prime membership is available at a payment of Rs 299 per month or Rs 1,499 per year.