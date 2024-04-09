Realme P1 5G smartphone to debut in India on April 15: Here is how it looks

Chinese smartphone brand Realme is set to debut P-series in India on April 15. The inaugural smartphones to launch in the series would be the Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G. Realme said both the smartphones in the P-series will offer best in class performance and display. Ahead of the launch, Realme has confirm some details of the upcoming smartphone.

Realme P1 Pro 5G: Specifications

Realme has confirmed that the P1 Pro 5G smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. The smartphone will be offered in Phoenix Red and Parrot Blue colours. It will sport a 3D curved AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. The display will boast certification from TUV and 2,160Hz pulse-width modulation, according to the product listing page on Realme India website.

The company has confirmed that the smartphone will have a 3D vapour chamber cooling to keep thermals in check. The Realme P1 Pro has been confirmed to feature a 5,000mAh battery and 45W SuperVOOC charging.

Realme on its website mentioned that the smartphone will be priced under Rs 20,000

Display: AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

Battery: 5000mAh, 45W charging

Protection: IP67

Realme P1 5G: Specifications

The vanilla model in the series, Realme P1 5G, will be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7050. It will be offered in Phoenix Red and Peacock Green colours. The smartphone will sport a flat AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate and offers up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness.

Like the Pro model, the Realme P1 5G will feature a vapour chamber cooling system for heat management. The smartphone will support 45W SUPERVOOC charging.