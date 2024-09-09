Motorola launches Razr 50 flip-style foldable in India: Check price, offers

Motorola has launched the Razr 50 flip-style foldable smartphone in India. Joining the Razr 50 Ultra in the company’s Razr 50 series, the smartphone features a 3.6-inch external display, a significant upgrade from the 1.5-inch cover screen on last year’s model. The smartphone also offers Motorola's suite of AI-powered features, called “Moto AI.”

Priced at Rs 64,999, the Motorola Razr 50 is available in a single variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is offered in three colours: Spritz Orange, Sand Beach, and Koala Grey.

The Motorola Razr 50 is now available for pre-booking in India on Motorola’s official website and Amazon India. Open sales start on September 20.

Motorola Razr 50: Introductory offers

Motorola has announced a limited-period discount of Rs 5,000 on the smartphone. Additionally, customers can avail a discount of Rs 10,000 on select bank cards, bringing the effective price down to Rs 49,999. There is also a no-cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan for up to 18 months.

Motorola is offering three months of Google Gemini Advanced Subscription along with 2TB of cloud storage at no additional cost.

Motorola Razr 50: Key Details

The most significant upgrade in this year’s Razr smartphone is the new 3.6-inch pOLED cover screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Compared to last year’s Razr 40, which offered limited utility with its 1.5-inch cover screen, the larger display on the Razr 50 supports apps, controls, and more. The smartphone also allows access to Google’s Gemini AI on the cover screen.

Like other premium Motorola smartphones, the Motorola Razr 50 offers several AI-powered features, including camera enhancement tools and generative wallpapers. Users can prompt Moto AI to generate custom wallpapers or ask it to generate a background image matching their outfit. Other features include AI Adaptive Stabilisation for video recording, AI Action Shot for capturing moving objects, AI-powered autofocus tracking, and more.

Motorola Razr 50: Specifications