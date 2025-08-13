POCO M7 Plus 5G with 7000mAh battery launched in India: Check price, specs

POCO M7 Plus 5G: Price and variants
- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 13,999
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,999
- Colours: Chrome Silver, Aqua Blue, Carbon Black
POCO M7 Plus: Availability and offers
POCO M7 Plus 5G: Details
POCO M7 Plus: Specifications
- Display: 6.9-inch FHD+ (2340x1080 resolution) display, 144Hz refresh rate, 850nits brightness in HBM
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3
- RAM: up to 8GB LPDDR4X
- Storage: 128GB UFS 2.2
- Rear camera: Dual, 50MP primary
- Front camera: 8MP
- Battery: 7000mAh
- Charging: 33W wired, 18W reverse wired
- OS: Android 15-based HyperOS
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app