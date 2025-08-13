POCO M7 Plus 5G with 7000mAh battery launched in India: Check price, specs

Chinese smartphone brand POCO has launched the M7 Plus 5G smartphone in India, its latest addition to the M7 series. Starting at Rs 13,999, the smartphone is said to lead the segment with a 7,000mAh battery and a 6.9-inch FHD+ display that supports 144Hz refresh rate. The POCO M7 Plus is also rated IP64 for dust and water resistance.

POCO M7 Plus 5G: Price and variants

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 13,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,999

Colours: Chrome Silver, Aqua Blue, Carbon Black

POCO M7 Plus: Availability and offers

POCO M7 Plus will be available in India starting August 19 on e-commerce platform Flipkart.

ALSO READ: Lenovo Tab and IdeaTab with MediaTek chips launched in India: Price, specs As for the introductory offer, customers purchasing the smartphone can avail a bank discount of Rs 1,000 on HDFC, SBI or ICICI Bank cards. Alternatively, the company is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 1,000 on trade-in. POCO M7 Plus 5G: Details The POCO M7 Plus smartphone sports a 6.9-inch display of 2340x1080 resolution. With a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, the display can get bright up to 850 nits in high brightness mode. The display has also received TUV certification for low blue light and flicker free.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip, the smartphone gets up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. It packs a 7,000mAh battery and supports 33W wired charging and 18W reverse wired charging. In the imaging department, the POCO M7 Plus offers a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, it gets an 8MP camera. ALSO READ: Google News now shows top stories from your preferred sources: How it works On the software front, the smartphone comes with Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS out of the box. The company has also confirmed that it will offer two generations of OS updates and four years of security updates. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, mono speaker for audio output, support for Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 5.