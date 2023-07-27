South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Thursday announced that it has opened pre-booking for the Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic in India. The Galaxy Watch6 comes in 44mm in graphite and silver colours, and in 40mm in graphite and gold colours. The Galaxy Watch6 Classic is offered in black and silver colours in 43mm and 47mm. Both the smartwatches are available for pre-order on Samsung online store, besides select e-commerce platforms and offline retail stores. Samsung Galaxy Watch6: Pricing and pre-book offersThe Galaxy Watch6 is offered in Bluetooth and Bluetooth + LTE variants in both 40mm and 44mm sizes. Below are the pricingGalaxy Watch 6 40mm – Bluetooth: Rs 29,999Galaxy Watch 6 40mm – Bluetooth + LTE: Rs 33,999Galaxy Watch 6 44mm – Bluetooth: Rs 32,999Galaxy Watch 6 44mm – Bluetooth + LTE: 36,999As for the pre-book offers, there is a cashback of up to Rs 6,000 on select bank card and upgrade bonus of up to 4,000 in trade-in deals.Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked highlights: Foldables, watches, tablets unveiledSamsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic: Pricing and pre-book offersThe Galaxy Watch6 Classic is offered in Bluetooth and Bluetooth + LTE variants in both 43mm and 47mm sizes. Below are the pricingGalaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm – Bluetooth: Rs 36,999Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm – Bluetooth + LTE: Rs 40,999Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm – Bluetooth: Rs 39,999Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm – Bluetooth + LTE: 43,999As for the pre-book offers, there is a cashback of up to Rs 6,000 on select bank card and upgrade bonus of up to 4,000 in trade-in deals.Also Read: Samsung opens pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 in India Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series: Specifications Galaxy Watch6Galaxy Watch6 ClassicColour- 44mm: Graphite, Sliver - 47mm : Black, Silver- 40mm: Graphite, Gold- 43mm : Black, SilverDimensions and weight- 44mm: 42.8 x 44.4 x 9.0 mm, 33.3g- 47mm: 46.5 x 46.5 x 10.9 mm, 59.0g- 40mm: 38.8 x 40.4 x 9.0 mm, 28.7g- 43mm: 42.5 x 42.5 x 10.9 mm, 52.0gDisplaySapphire Crystal Sapphire Crystal - 44mm: 1.5-inch (37.3mm) 480x480 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display- 47mm: 1.5-inch (37.3mm) 480x480 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display- 40mm: 1.3-inch (33.3mm) 432x432 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display- 43mm: 1.3-inch (33.3mm) 432x432 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On DisplayProcessorExynos W930 Dual-Core 1.4GHzMemory and storage2GB memory + 16GB storageBatteryUp to 40 hours (Always On Display off) / Up to 30 hours (Always On Display on) - 44mm: 425mAh- 47mm: 425mAh - 40mm: 300mAh- 43mm: 300mAhChargingFast Charging (WPC-based wireless charging)OSWear OS Powered by Samsung (Wear OS 4)UIOne UI 5 WatchSensorsSamsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light SensorSamsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor, 3D Hall sensorConnectivityLTE[v], Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/GalileoDurability5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810HCompatibilityAndroid 10 or higher and with more than 1.5GB of memory