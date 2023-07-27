Samsung opens pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 in India

South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Thursday announced that it is taking pre-booking orders for its 2023 foldable devices in India. Customers can pre-book the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 from July 27 across online and offline retail stores. On the Samsung online store, customers can pre-book the gray, green, and blue colour variants of the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is available for pre-order only in the platinum colour on the Samsung online store. Samsung is offering benefits worth Rs 20,000 and Rs 23,000 on the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 pre-book orders. Below are the details:



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: What is new

This clamshell design-based smartphone sports a new cover display, called Flex Window. The display is said to be about 3.78 times larger than the previous generation model. Since it is a large display, Samsung has added more options for customisation, including informative and graphical clocks that can match the face design of a user’s Galaxy Watch6 series, and stylish frames. Therefore, the Galaxy Z Flip5 is said to offer more usability than before even when closed.



Besides customisation options, this cover display supports widgets for weather, music playback control, and media controller. There are widgets from Google also, such as Google Finance. These new customisations and widgets are on top of utilities that were available previously such as notifications and access to quick settings for Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. The bigger cover screen also enables call history, reply to texts through quick reply or with a full QWERTY keyboard, and visibility of chat history. Besides, Samsung has integrated its Samsung Wallet service here.

As for imaging, the Galaxy Z Flip5 adds AI solution improvements to the camera experience. The flip smartphone gets Nightography capabilities, which optimises photos and videos in ambient lighting conditions.



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Specifications

Main display (bendable): 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Adaptive refresh rate (1-120Hz), Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080, 22:9)

Cover display: 3.4-inch super AMOLED 60Hz (720 x 748 resolution)

Weight: 187g

Rear camera: 12MP wide-angle camera (Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, FOV: 83-degree) and 12MP ultra-wide (F2.2, FOV: 123-degree)

Front camera: 10MP (F2.2, FOV: 85-degree)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB and 512GB

Battery: 3,700 mAh

Protection: IPX8 and Gorilla Glass Victus 2

OS: OneUI 5.1.1, based on Android 13

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: India pricing and pre-book offers

The smartphone is offered in 256GB and 512GB on-board storage variants, both with 8GB RAM, at Rs 99,999 and Rs 109,999. As for the pre-book offers, there are benefits worth Rs 20,000 – up to Rs 12,000 in upgrade benefit as part of trade-in deal and up to Rs 8,000 in bank cashback offer. Besides, there is nine-month no-interest equated monthly instalment scheme available for pre-book customers.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: What is new

The book-shaped Fold5 is an incremental upgrade. It is more of an evolution of the already capable device, the Fold4. Nevertheless, the Fold5 brings an improved Taskbar that has been optimised to enable quickly switching between frequently used apps – now up to four recent apps are at the ready for more efficient working. Besides, there is a new two-handed drag and drop feature to improve productivity-related experience. The Fold5 supports the S Pen, and gets a new slim case for its storage. While the main foldable display still scales 7.6-inch, it is now 1750 nits bright.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Specifications

Main display (bendable): 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display (2176 x 1812, 21.6:18), adaptive refresh rate (1-120Hz)

Cover display: 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display (2316 x 904, 23.1:9), adaptive refresh rate (48-120Hz)

Weight: 253g

Rear camera: 50MP wide-angle (Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8) + 12MP ultra-wide (F2.2) + 10MP Telephoto (PDAF, F2.4, OIS, 3X optical zoom)

Cover camera: 10MP (F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 85-degree)

Under display camera: 4MP (F1.8, Pixel size: 2.0μm, FOV: 80-dgeree)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB

Battery: 4,400 mAh

Protection: IPX8 and Gorilla Glass Victus 2

OS: OneUI 5.1.1, based on Android 13

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: India pricing and pre-book offers

The book-shaped foldable device is offered in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage configurations at Rs 154,999, 164,999, and Rs 184,999, respectively. The three variants have 12GB RAM as standard. As for the pre-book offers, there are benefits worth Rs 23,000 offered by Samsung. These benefits include up to Rs 5,000 in upgrade bonus on trade-in deals and Rs 8,000 bank cashback. Besides, there is up to Rs 10,000 benefits for consumers who opt for 256GB model but goes with 512GB variant at the time of purchase. Like the Flip 5, the Fold 5 gets up to nine-month no-cost EMI option.