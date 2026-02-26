Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra hogs limelight with series exclusive upgrades

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S26 series on February 25, reserving most of the substantive upgrades for the Ultra model. As the top-end device in Samsung’s flagship bar-style Galaxy S line-up, the Ultra traditionally receives hardware and feature advantages. This year, however, the differentiation is more pronounced, with the standard Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ receiving incremental updates, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra introduces several exclusive capabilities.

Here are the key features that distinguish the Galaxy S26 Ultra from the other two models in the series:

Privacy Display

Samsung had previewed its “Privacy Display” feature ahead of launch, and it debuts exclusively on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The feature limits viewing angles so that the screen appears dark when viewed from the side, similar in principle to privacy screen protectors.

Unlike aftermarket privacy filters, however, this solution is integrated into the display hardware. Samsung said it has optimised pixel structure, voltage control and glass properties to enable the feature. On the software side, users can manually configure Privacy Display to activate for specific applications, notifications and security-sensitive interfaces such as PIN or password entry screens. ALSO READ | iQOO 15R launches with 7600mAh battery, 144Hz display: Check price, offers The company positions the feature as a response to growing concerns around on-screen privacy in public spaces, particularly as smartphones are increasingly used for financial transactions and work-related communication.

ProScaler display upscaling The Galaxy S26 Ultra also introduces a feature called ProScaler, designed to upscale lower-resolution content to match the device’s native display resolution. Samsung said the technology enhances video and streaming content that may not originally be optimised for the phone’s displau panel. While the company has not disclosed a list of supported applications, it indicated that content from over-the-top (OTT) platforms would benefit from automatic upscaling. ProScaler will also be available on the Galaxy S26+, but not on the standard Galaxy S26. Qualcomm-powered performance The Galaxy S26 Ultra is the only model in the line-up powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor, developed in collaboration with Qualcomm.

According to Samsung, the chipset delivers a 19 per cent improvement in CPU performance, a 24 per cent improvement in GPU performance and a 39 per cent improvement in NPU performance compared to the previous generation. The other models in the series use its in-house Exynos 200 processor configuration in India. Camera refinements and APV support On paper, the Galaxy S26 Ultra retains the same camera hardware configuration as its predecessor. However, Samsung said it has widened the aperture of the wide and telephoto lenses to improve light sensitivity. In a controlled low-light demonstration conducted by the company, the device showed improved clarity and reduced noise. A comprehensive assessment under varied conditions will determine the extent of real-world gains.

Samsung has also updated its Nightography Video mode to further reduce noise in dim environments and introduced a feature called “Horizontal Lock”, which maintains video orientation even if the device is rotated through 360 degrees during recording. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is the first Galaxy smartphone to support APV (Advanced Professional Video), Samsung’s video compression codec designed to deliver efficient compression for high-quality production workflows. Charging The Galaxy S26 Ultra got a major bump in charging speeds, too. The Ultra model supports 60W wired and 25W wireless charging. AI features across the line-up The Galaxy S26 Ultra also benefits from Samsung’s latest artificial intelligence features, including agentic capabilities and an audio eraser tool that works in select third-party applications such as YouTube and Instagram. However, these features are available across the Galaxy S26 series and are not exclusive to the Ultra model.