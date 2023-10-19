Microsoft launches Surface Laptop Go 3 in India, price starts at Rs 80,999

American software giant Microsoft on October 19 launched in India the Surface Laptop Go 3. Available for pre-order online on Amazon India and at select retail outlets, including Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales, the laptop will be available for purchase from November 9. As for the introductory offers, consumers who pre-order the Surface Laptop Go 3 until November 8 would get complimentary Marshall Major IV Wireless Headset (worth Rs 14,999). Besides, all pre-orders would be bundled with a 1-month free subscription for Microsoft 365 and PC Game Pass.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: Specifications and features

Surface Laptop Go 3 is the lightest and most portable Surface laptop, said Microsoft. The ultra-portable laptop weighs about 1.13kg. It sports a 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen, full-size keyboard, and a large precision touchpad. Powered by the Intel Core i5 processor, the laptop is offered in up to 16GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage in consumer category, and up to 16GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage in business category. The consumer category variants are based on Windows 11 Home edition, whereas the business category variants are based on Windows 11 Pro.

The Surface Laptop Go 4 supports fast charging and offers up to 15 hours of battery, said the company. The device boasts high-quality video and audio experience for calling, streaming, and gaming with Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Audio and dual Studio Mics, and a HD camera that adjusts to lighting and skin tones.

Backed by Microsoft's AI-powered tools, the Surface Laptop Go 3 comes with Clipchamp video editing software with AI auto compose feature. Besides, it features the new version of Paint that lets you eliminate backgrounds and generate images from text prompts. It is one of the first Surface laptops in India to come with Windows Copilot out-of-the-box.