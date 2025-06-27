Friday, June 27, 2025 | 11:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Xiaomi launches Redmi K80 Ultra in China, K Pad tags along: Check specs

Xiaomi launches Redmi K80 Ultra in China, K Pad tags along: Check specs

Both Redmi K80 Ultra and the Redmi K Pad are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chip and are currently exclusive to China

Redmi K80 Ultra

Redmi K80 Ultra

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

China’s Xiaomi has launched the Redmi K80 Ultra smartphone in its home country. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chip, the Redmi K80 Ultra joins the series that already includes Redmi K80 and K80 Pro models. Further expanding the Redmi K-series, Xiaomi launched the Redmi K Pad tablet with an 8.8-inch LCD display.

Redmi K80 Ultra: Details

The Redmi K80 Ultra sports a 6.83-inch AMOLED display of 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The display offers a peak brightness of 3,200 nits and supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR viewing.
 
It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ system-on-Chip (SoC) and is offered with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage.The Redmi K80 Ultra sports a 50MP main camera, coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Completing the camera set-up is a 20MP front-facing sensor for selfies, video calls and more.

The smartphone packs a 7,410mAh battery and supports 100W fast wired charging. The smartphone is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance and boots Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2.
 
Full specifications:
  • Display: 6.83-inch AMOLED, 1.5k resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 3200nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400+
  • RAM: up to 16GB
  • Storage: up to 1TB
  • Rear cameras: 50MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 20MP
  • Battery: 7410mAh
  • Charging: 100W wired

Redmi K Pad: Details

Alongside Redmi K80 Ultra, Xiaomi also launched Redmi K Pad tablet, featuring 8.8-inch IPS LCD display with 165Hz refresh rate. It features a metal unibody design and is powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chip. The Android tablet sports an 8MP front-facing camera for video calls, selfies and more. Meanwhile, the rear camera is a 13MP shooter. For keeping the thermals in check, the tablet also features a large vapour chamber.
Interestingly, the tablet features dual USB-C ports with one located on the bottom and a second port on the side, allowing users to charge the device while holding in either orientation. It packs a 7,500mAh battery and supports 67W wired charging.
 

Topics : Xiaomi Redmi Xiaomi 5G smartphone

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

