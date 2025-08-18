Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 launched in India at Rs 49,999: Check specs

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab Active5 Enterprise Edition in India. Starting at Rs 49,999, the rugged Android tablet is powered by the octa-core processor and sports an 8.0-inch display of a 120Hz refresh rate. The company said that Galaxy Tab Active5 is an enterprise-ready tablet engineered to empower businesses and professionals.
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5: Price and availability
- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 49,999
- 8GB RAM +256GB storage: Rs 56,999
The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 is available for pre-booking.
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5: Details
The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 Enterprise Edition sports an 8.0-inch high-resolution display of a 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet offers up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 1TB. It features a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.
The Galaxy Tab Active5 packs a 5,050mAh battery. For connectivity, it offers Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth version 5.3 and NFC. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The device is powered by Android 15, with OS upgrade support for seven years (up to version 21) offered by Samsung. The Enterprise Edition also includes an industry-leading 36-month warranty (12 months on battery). Samsung also offers a 36-month warranty in this category. Additionally, the tab offers a 12-month complimentary subscription to Knox Suite Enterprise Security Platform.
For durability and protection, the tablet has received an IP68 rating, MIL-STD-810H, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.
The Galaxy Tab Active5 Enterprise Edition comes with:
- Brity Works: one-year free access to Samsung SDS’s all-in-one collaboration suite (Mail, Messenger, Meeting, Drive) plus two months of Brity Copilot with AI drafting, translation, and meeting notes.
- Zello for Work: Free Push-To-Talk Cloud Subscription till Dec 2025.
- Google Workspace: Up to 50 per cent discount for small and medium businesses.
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5: Specifications
- Display: 8.0-inch, 16:10, WUXGA, up to 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Octa-core processor
- RAM: Up to 8GB
- Storage: Up to 256GB
- Rear camera: 13MP
- Front camera: 5MP
- Battery: 5,050mAh
- Audio: Dolby Atmos
- Pen: S-Pen (IP68)
- OS: Android 15
- Security: Samsung Knox with Samsung Knox Vault
- Connectivity: 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC
- Protection: IP68, MIL-STD-810H, Corning Gorilla Glass 5