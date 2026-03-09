Sandisk launches 'smallest' 1TB USB-C flash drive in India: Price, specs

Sandisk has launched the Sandisk Extreme Fit USB-C flash drive in India. The company describes it as the world’s smallest 1TB USB-C flash drive. The ultra-compact USB-C flash drive is positioned by the company as a “plug-and-stay” storage option, emphasising its small size, compact enough to remain connected to a laptop without needing to be removed frequently. It also comes in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage variants. The Sandisk Extreme Fit was launched globally last November, and now it has made its way to India.

According to Sandisk, the drive is built for slim USB-C laptops and tablets where users may want to expand storage without carrying external drives. The company says the device is intended for professionals, students and everyday users who need quick file transfers and extra storage while working or studying on the move.

Sandisk Extreme Fit: Price and availability 64GB: Rs 2,049

128GB: Rs 2,799

256GB: Rs 4,899

512GB: Rs 4,999

1TB: Rs 17,299 As per the company, the Sandisk Extreme Fit USB-C flash drive will be available exclusively on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Sandisk Extreme Fit: Details The Sandisk Extreme Fit uses an L-shaped form factor. It connects through a USB-C port but sits slightly upright instead of extending straight outward, allowing it to stay nearly flush when attached to a laptop. Sandisk refers to this as a "plug-and-stay" design, suggesting that users can leave it connected and use it as a semi-permanent storage extension, similar to how SD cards are sometimes used with laptops.

The flash drive is available in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options and supports USB 3.2. According to Sandisk, the 128GB and higher models offer transfer speeds of up to 400MB/s, while the 64GB variant supports speeds of up to 300MB/s. Its connectivity supports work across laptops, tablets and other USB-C devices. The Extreme Fit USB-C flash drive is also compatible with the Sandisk Memory Zone app for Windows and macOS. The app enables users to organise files, back up photos, reclaim device storage and restore data when necessary. It also provides the option to set up automatic backups using the drive.