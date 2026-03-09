Google Messages may soon let users edit 'Smart Replies' before sending

Google is reportedly testing a ‘Tap to Draft’ option in its Messages app. According to a report from 9To5Google, the latest beta version of Google Messages introduces a new option that changes how suggested replies work before they are sent. Smart Replies are designed to help users quickly respond to messages by offering suggested responses. However, the report noted that the current system can sometimes lead to accidental messages because tapping a suggestion sends it immediately. The new setting aims to add an extra step so users can review the response before it goes out.

Google Messages Tap to Draft option: What it is

According to the report, the new option appears inside Messages Settings under Suggestions, where it sits below the Smart Reply toggle. The settings page includes two options that control how Smart Replies work.

The first option is “Tap to Send,” which is the current default setting. With this enabled, tapping a Smart Reply instantly sends the suggested message without placing it in the compose box.

The second option is “Tap to Draft.” When this option is enabled, tapping on a Smart Reply places the suggested response into the message text field instead of sending it immediately.

How the Tap to Draft feature works

As reported by 9To5Google, the Tap to Draft option would allow users to review and edit suggested replies before sending them. Instead of sending the message instantly, the suggested reply appears in the compose field, where users can modify or expand it before sharing.

This change could help reduce accidental messages that may occur when users quickly tap on a suggested reply while scrolling through chats. It may also give users more control over their responses by letting them adjust the text before sending. According to 9To5Google, the description in the settings page still reflects the current system, suggesting the interface may be updated further before a wider rollout.

Limited to the beta version

The “Tap to Draft” feature has reportedly been spotted in the Google Messages beta version 20260303_00_RC00. However, the default option still remains “Tap to Send,” meaning Smart Replies are sent instantly when tapped.

An earlier beta version had also hinted at this change, suggesting that Google could introduce an option where Smart Replies appear in the message draft instead of being sent automatically, allowing users to review or edit them before sending.

For now, the feature is not available in the stable version of Google Messages and is only visible in the beta build. Google may still be testing the feature before rolling it out to more users.