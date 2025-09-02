Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Xiaomi announces festival season deals on smartphones: Check details here

Xiaomi announces festival season deals on smartphones: Check details here

While the festival season is still months away, Xiaomi has announced offers and deals on Redmi range of smartphone and earbuds with the assurance that prices will remain constant throughout season

Xiaomi festival season deals

Xiaomi festival season deals

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Xiaomi India has announced its festive offers ahead of the upcoming season and assured that the prices will remain constant throughout the season. However, there are only five smartphones and one pair of wireless earbuds in the list. It is likely that more smartphones and other ecosystem products from Xiaomi will join in a run up to the festival season.
 
According to Xiaomi, the festive season pricing is valid until Diwali. Alongside the discounts, Xiaomi is offering bank discounts and flexible EMI options. While the company has not disclosed model specific bank offers, it has stated up to Rs 2,000 instant bank discount from Axis Bank. In addition, it has stated zero down payment for equated monthly instalment, which will also be available on no-interest for up to six months. 
 
 
Xiaomi’s offers and festive pricing on Redmi smartphones and earbuds are available on Flipkart, Amazon India, Xiaomi India official website, and at Xiaomi retail stores.

Below are the model wise festive pricing as detailed by Xiaomi:

  Realme 14C (4GB+64GB)
  • Price: Rs 9,499
  • Festive price: Rs 8,999
Realme 14 C (4GB+128GB)

Also Read

Xiaomi

Ridicule vs rivalry: Apple, Samsung cry foul over Xiaomi's ambush adspremium

Redmi 15 5G smartphone

Redmi 15 5G phone with 7000mAh battery now available in India: Check price

Xiaomi

Apple, Samsung send separate legal notices to Xiaomi over 'ambush' ads

Redmi 15 5G

Xiaomi to launch Redmi 15 with 7000mAh battery on August 19: What to expect

Xiaomi Smart QLED TV G32

Xiaomi Smart QLED TV G32 review: Punches above its weight in visual quality

  • Price: Rs 10,499
  • Festive price: Rs 9,999
Realme 14C (6GB+128GB)
  • Price: Rs 11,499
  • Festive price: Rs 10,999
 
Redmi Note 14 (6GB+128GB)
  • Price: Rs 16,499
  • Festive price: Rs 15,499
Redmi Note 14 (8GB+128GB)
  • Price: Rs 16,999
  • Festive price: Rs 15,999
Redmi Note 14 (8GB+256GB)
  • Price: Rs 18,999
  • Festive price: Rs 17,999
Redmi Note 14 Pro (8GB+128GB)
  • Price: Rs 21,999
  • Festive price: Rs 20,999
Redmi Note 14 Pro (8GB+256GB)
  • Price: Rs 23,999
  • Festive price: Rs 22,999
Redmi Note 14 Pro+ (8GB+128GB)
  • Price: Rs 25,999
  • Festive price: Rs 24,999
Redmi Note 14 Pro+ (8GB+256GB)
  • Price: Rs 27,999
  • Festive price: Rs 26,999
Redmi Note 14 Pro+ (12GB+512GB)
  • Price: Rs 31,999
  • Festive price: Rs 29,999
Redmi 15 5G (6GB+128GB)
  • Price: Rs 16,999
  • Festive price: Rs 14,999
Redmi 15 5G (8GB+128GB)
  • Price: Rs 17,999
  • Festive price: 15,999
Redmi 15 5G (8GB+256GB)
  • Price: Rs 19,999
  • Festive price: Rs 16,999
Redmi Buds 5C
  • Price: Rs 1,999
  • Festive price: Rs 1,799

More From This Section

Ashwini Vaishnaw

India a 'lighthouse of stability,' says Vaishnaw; invites global investors

Microsoft Edge, YouTube

Microsoft Edge for Android to allow YouTube in background: What it means

gmail, google

Gmail protections strong, effective; security warning claims false: Google

Battlefield 6

Battlefield 6 to launch without 'ray tracing' support on PC: What it means

Google Play Games

Google Play Games to show player stats in profile from September 23: Report

Topics : Xiaomi Xiaomi smartphones Diwali sale

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayImmigration Act 2025 Delhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceUS Visa UpdatesVikran Engineering IPOBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon