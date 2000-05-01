Home / Technology / Gadgets / Sony launches HT-S2000 5.1 channel Dolby Atmos sound bar: Price, features

Sony launches HT-S2000 5.1 channel Dolby Atmos sound bar: Price, features

The Sony HT-S2000 sound bar is offered with an optional subwoofer (SW3/SW5) and rear speaker (SA-RS3S)

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 1:57 PM IST
Japanese electronics maker Sony on Friday launched in India the HT-S2000 Dolby Atmos sound bar. Featuring a vertical surround engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround, the device is said to deliver a three-dimensional sound experience by positioning sound in vertical space. The S-Force PRO creates cinematic surround sound, with audio emerging from both sides, the company said.
Sony HT-S2000 sound bar: Pricing and availability details

The HT-S2000 is priced at Rs 42,990. It will be available for purchase from June 9 at all Sony retail stores and ShopatSC portal, besides select electronic stores and e-commerce websites such as Amazon India and Flipkart.
As for the introductory offer, Sony is offering a discount of Rs 14,990 on purchasing the optional rear speaker with the sound bar and subwoofer. Customers will get an additional Rs 4,000 off from Sony if the sound bar is purchased along with the Bravia 108cm (43) and above televisions.

Sony HT-S2000 sound bar: Features
Sony said the built-in dual subwoofer system in the 5.1 channel Dolby Atmos / DTS:X sound bar delivers deep bass. The sound bar has a dedicated centre speaker for clear dialogue delivery. Besides, it has an up-mixer for three-dimensional surround sound experience. Sony has loaded the sound bar with its X-Balanced speaker unit, which it said provides better vocal clarity and less distortion. Sony is offering an optional wireless subwoofer (SA-SW5 / SA-SW3) and wireless rear speakers (SA-RS3S) for the sound bar for enhanced audio performance.

Topics :SonyDolbysound devicessound technology

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 2:02 PM IST

