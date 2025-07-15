Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Realme C71 5G with 6300mAh battery launched at Rs 7,699: Know specs, offers

Realme C71 5G debuts with a 6,300mAh battery, UNISOC T7250 chip, and military-grade durability starting at Rs 7,699. Available now with launch offers and bank discounts

Realme C71 5G

Realme C71 5G

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone brand Realme has launched the C71 5G smartphone in India. Aimed at entry-level buyers, the 5G smartphone features a 6,300mAh battery, UNISOC T7250 chipset, and military-grade durability under the company’s Armorshell Tough Build design. Realme claims the battery can deliver up to two days of use on a single charge.

Realme C71 5G: Price and variants

  • 4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 7,699
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 8,699
  • Colours: Sea Blue, Obsidian Black

Realme C71 5G: Availability and launch offers

The Realme C71 5G is available on Realme’s official website, Flipkart, and select offline retail stores. As part of an introductory offer, customers purchasing the 6GB RAM variant are eligible for a Rs 700 bank discount. 
 

Realme C71 5G: Features and specifications

The Realme C71 5G is powered by the UNISOC T7250 processor and features a 6.74-inch LCD display of 90Hz refresh rate and 568 nits peak brightness. The phone measures 7.94mm in thickness and weighs 201g.

The phone features a 13MP primary rear camera (Omnivision OV13B sensor) and a 5MP front camera. Camera features include:
  • AI Eraser
  • AI Clear Face
  • Pro mode
  • Dual-view video
The C71 5G sports a Pulse Light design on the rear, offering nine colour variations and five glow modes that respond to calls, messages, and charging alerts.
 
The smartphone packs a 6,300mAh battery, supporting 15W wired charging and 6W reverse charging. Realme claims up to:
  • 46.5 hours of call time
  • 19 hours of Instagram usage
  • 20.7 hours of YouTube streaming
Realme claims military-grade drop resistance (up to two metres) and IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. 

Realme C71 5G: Specifications

  • Display: 6.74-inch LCD, 90Hz, 568 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: UNISOC T7250
  • RAM: 4GB / 6GB
  • Storage: 64GB / 128GB
  • Rear camera: 13MP
  • Front camera: 5MP
  • Battery: 6,300mAh
  • Charging: 15W wired, 6W reverse
  • OS: Realme UI based on Android 15
  • Durability: IP54 rating, Military-Grade drop resistance
  • Dimensions: 7.94mm thickness, 201g weight

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

