Vivo Y31 series smartphones with 6500mAh battery launched: Price, specs

The Vivo Y31 series smartphones are now available on the Vivo India e-store, ecommerce platform Flipkart, and select retailers. As for the introductory offers, customers can avail a bank cashback of Rs 1,500 on select cards. Alternatively customers can opt for an eight months Zero Down Payment plan (available only on select partners).

Vivo Y31 series: Details

The Vivo Y31 features a 6.68-inch LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and TUV Rheinland low blue light certification. Meanwhile, the Pro model gets a slightly bigger 6.72-inch panel with 1,050-nit brightness.

On the imaging front, both smartphones feature a 50MP primary sensor accompanied by an 8MP front camera. However, the Pro model also gets a 2MP Bokeh camera while the base model features a QVGA camera.

The Y31 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip while the Y31 runs on the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. Though, both smartphones support AI features like Google’s Circle to Search and AI Screen Translation. These models also pack similar 6,500mAh batteries and support 44W wired charging. For durability, the Y31 series smartphones offer IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance along with military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810H).