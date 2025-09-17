Meta Connect 2025: How and where to watch Ray-Ban, Oakley glasses unveiling

Meta is set to host the Connect event, starting September 17 (September 18 for India), where it is expected to unveil a new version of its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses featuring a built-in display. The Verge, citing UploadVR, has reported that a promotional video of the glasses and a wristband accessory for controls appeared on Meta’s official YouTube channel for a brief period of time before it was taken down. Reportedly, the video also suggested the possibility of a new Oakley-branded model with a centred camera.
Meta Connect 2025: When, where, and how to watch
- Date: September 17 (September 18 for the Indian region)
- Time: 08:00 pm ET (05:30 am IST, September 18)
- Location: Meta Headquarters, US
- Where to watch online: Register to watch the livestream for free through Meta’s website.
Meta Connect 2025: What to expect
Ray Ban Meta glasses with display
The report claims that the video carried the branding “Meta | Ray-Ban” alongside the word “Display,” hinting that the device could be marketed as the Meta Ray-Ban Display. The footage reportedly showed a heads-up display (HUD) over the wearer’s right eye, working with Meta AI to provide functions such as live translation, navigation, and other real-time tasks.
The teaser also featured a wristband designed to pair with the glasses. This accessory is said to rely on surface electromyography (sEMG) sensors to pick up signals from hand movements, allowing gesture-based interactions. In one example, a user appeared to swipe letters on a flat surface to compose a message. The report further mentions that this variant may adopt bulkier frames and weigh roughly 20 grams more than the current Ray-Ban Meta models.
Oakley Meta Sphaera glasses
Alongside the Ray-Ban variant, the promotional video also reportedly revealed a new Oakley-branded pair of Meta glasses. Expected to launch as the Oakley Meta Sphaera, the model is said to feature protective lenses paired with a centrally positioned camera.
According to earlier reports from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Meta and EssilorLuxottica have been developing smart glasses built around Oakley’s Sphaera design, integrating a central camera. UploadVR cited Gurman as saying that such a setup would be particularly suited for recording first-person perspectives and that the device is likely targeted at “cyclists and other athletes.”
UploadVR added that the Oakley Meta Sphaera is unlikely to include a display. Similar to the standard Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta HSTN models, it is expected to offer a camera, built-in speakers, and microphones.
In addition to new hardware, Meta is also expected to introduce updated software features for its current smart glasses portfolio, along with fresh frame designs and expanded style choices.