Samsung Galaxy S25 FE launched at Rs 59,999: Unboxing, availability details

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S25 FE in India starting at Rs 59,999. Unveiled earlier in September, the entry-level model into the Galaxy S-series boasts a durable design, improved cameras, a large battery with fast charging, and access to Galaxy’s AI features. The smartphone will be available for purchase from September 29 with introductory offers, including storage upgrade at no extra cost. Details below:

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Configurations and pricing

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 59,999

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 65,999

8GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 77,999

Colour: Navy, Jetblack, White

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will be available for purchase starting September 29, across Samsung’s website, Samsung exclusive stores, select ecommerce platforms, and at select retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Introductory offers Samsung said that customers purchasing the Galaxy S25 FE’s 256GB variant will be upgraded to the 512GB variant at no extra charges. According to the company, the special storage upgrade is worth Rs 12,000. The storage upgrade is offered only on the 256GB storage model. In addition, Samsung is offering Rs 5,000 cashback from select banks, and no interest equated monthly instalment plans up to 24 months are available. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Details The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the device is Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2400 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. On the software side, the phone runs Samsung’s One UI 8 interface which is based on Android 16.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy S25 FE is equipped with a triple rear camera system comprising a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it carries a 12MP camera for selfies and video calls. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is powered by a 4,900mAh battery, supporting 45W fast wired charging along with wireless charging. The Galaxy S25 FE is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance. It measures 7.4mm in thickness and weighs 190 grams, offering a slim yet solid build.

Features As per Samsung, the Galaxy S25 FE gets agentic AI features with Android 16-based One UI 8. The features are: Generative Edit: Automatically identifies people or objects in the background of photos and suggests removals, cutting down on manual editing.

Portrait Studio: Lets users generate personalised avatars with more natural facial expressions.

Instant Slow-mo: Turns any video clip into slow motion with a single tap for a more immersive playback experience.

Audio Eraser: Cleans up video soundtracks by isolating voices, music, or background noise such as wind, crowds, or ambient sounds.

Auto Trim: Simplifies video editing by selecting and highlighting the best parts of a recording automatically. For security, the Galaxy S25 FE also includes Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP). This on-device safeguard creates encrypted, app-specific storage zones, ensuring each app can only access its own sensitive data for improved privacy and isolation.