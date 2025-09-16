Samsung Galaxy S25 FE launched at Rs 59,999: Unboxing, availability details

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Configurations and pricing
- 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 59,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 65,999
- 8GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 77,999
- Colour: Navy, Jetblack, White
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Availability
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Introductory offers
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Details
Features
- Generative Edit: Automatically identifies people or objects in the background of photos and suggests removals, cutting down on manual editing.
- Portrait Studio: Lets users generate personalised avatars with more natural facial expressions.
- Instant Slow-mo: Turns any video clip into slow motion with a single tap for a more immersive playback experience.
- Audio Eraser: Cleans up video soundtracks by isolating voices, music, or background noise such as wind, crowds, or ambient sounds.
- Auto Trim: Simplifies video editing by selecting and highlighting the best parts of a recording automatically.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Specifications
- Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Exynos 2400
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB
- Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP 3x telephoto (OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 12MP
- Battery: 4900mAh
- Charging: 45W wired charging, wireless charging with PowerShare support
- OS: Android 16-based One UI 8
- Water and dust resistance: IP68
- Colours: Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy, White
- Thickness: 7.4mm
- Weight: 190g
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Unboxing video
