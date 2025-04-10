Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 04:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vivo to equip X200 Ultra with photography kit comparable to Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Vivo to equip X200 Ultra with photography kit comparable to Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Photography kit for the Vivo X200 Ultra will feature a specially designed bracket to provide better camera stability and it will come equipped with a dedicated video button

Vivo X200 Ultra (Image: Vivo)

Vivo X200 Ultra (Image: Vivo)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vivo is set to unveil the X200 Ultra smartphone in China on April 21. Reportedly, the premium camera-focused smartphone will be accompanied by an optional photography kit whose design and key features have been teased. According to a Gadgets360 report, Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao, in a Weibo post, confirmed the key features of the photography kit.
 
Vivo X200 Ultra’s photography kit: Details
 
As per Gagdets360’s report, Boxiao, in his post, shared a teaser image in which the kit was shown in black colour with a retro camera design. The Vivo X200 Ultra photography kit will feature a specially designed bracket to provide better camera stability for users. It will also come equipped with a dedicated video button, enabling one-touch video recording for added convenience, as reported by Gadgets360.
 
 
According to the report, Han said that the kit will also include a shoulder strap to enhance portability. He further hinted that the kit may be launched in a wider range of colour options than those shown in the teaser.
 
The photography kit will support USB Type-C connectivity and pack a 2300mAh battery.

Vivo X200 Ultra: What to expect
 
Vivo Product Vice President Huang Tao has reportedly teased the upcoming Vivo X200 Ultra in three colour options—black, red, and silver. The smartphone is said to feature a Zeiss-backed rear camera setup with optical image stabilisation (OIS), including an 85mm APO telephoto lens, a 14mm ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 35mm “humanistic documentary lens.” A fourth camera sensor has also been hinted at, though details remain under wraps.
 
The device is expected to include a dedicated camera button and will reportedly come with the Vivo V3+ and VS1 imaging chipsets for enhanced photography capabilities. The Vivo X200 Ultra is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, with support for both wireless and bypass charging, as reported by Gadgets360.
 
Additional features may include a 2K display enhanced with Zeiss Master Colour technology, eye protection modes, and armour glass for added durability. For security, the phone will reportedly house an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Topics : Vivo smartphones chinese smartphone industry

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

