Home / Technology / Tech News / Instagram tests 'Locked Reels' feature: What is it, how it works, and more

Instagram tests 'Locked Reels' feature: What is it, how it works, and more

Meta's social media platform Instagram is testing a new engagement feature that lets users post locked reels, which can only be viewed and interacted with using a code

Instagram locked reel

Instagram locked reel (Screenshot)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Instagram is currently experimenting with a new "Locked Reels" feature, which allows creators on the platform to share content accessible only via a secret code. The platform previewed this upcoming feature on its official “design” profile, hinting at a more interactive way for creators to engage with their audience.
 
Locked Reels on Instagram: How it works
 
With this feature, when a locked reel is shared, viewers will need to enter a code to unlock and view the content. The code itself may be hinted at by the creator, adding a layer of intrigue and interaction to the experience.
 
 
In a recent example shared by Instagram’s design account, the reel appears blurred with the message: “Unlock this reel from design”, accompanied by a clue. Below the blurred reel, there's a key icon and an input field where users can enter the secret code. Once the correct code is entered, the reel becomes visible. Importantly, comments on the post remain hidden until the reel is unlocked, and once unlocked, users will not need to re-enter the code to view it again.

This concept closely resembles Instagram’s "Reveal" feature introduced last year, which hid Stories behind a blur that could only be removed by sending the creator a direct message.
 
The locked reels feature is expected to roll out to users in the coming weeks. It has strong potential for creators, influencers, and marketers looking to run exclusive campaigns or offer premium content. While it could boost engagement by adding an interactive layer to reels, it may also slightly disrupt the usual browsing experience for casual viewers.

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

