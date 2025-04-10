Sony launches BRAVIA BZ30L series 98-inch 4K HDR display at Rs 15 lakh

Sony has expanded its BRAVIA 4K HDR display lineup in India with the launch of the FW-98BZ30L (98-inch) in the BZ30L series. This newly launched addition to the BZ30L series is suited for commercial environments where the display is usually always on and requires superior picture quality, said Sony.

The BRAVIA FW-98BZ30L integrates Sony’s AI-based XR cognitive processor and is tailored for a variety of professional applications, including corporate presentations, retail, and digital signage. Here are the details of the newly launched device.

Sony BRAVIA FW-98BZ30L (98 inch) 4K HDR TV: Price and availability

Price: Rs 15,00,000

The FW-98BZ30L will be available in India starting April 15, 2025, through Sony’s authorised distributors.

It comes with a standard 3-year warranty, with the option to extend coverage for an additional cost.

Sony BRAVIA FW-98BZ30L (98-inch) 4K HDR display: Details

The Sony BRAVIA FW-98BZ30L features a professional-grade 98-inch 4K display, powered by Sony’s XR cognitive processor, which the Japanese tech maker said will deliver exceptional image quality with sharp resolution, vivid colours, and high motion clarity. According to Sony, the AI-based processor in this display makes it capable of optimising contrast, brightness, and clarity in real time, which makes it a good fit for commercial environments.

Based on the Android operating system, the FW-98BZ30L is said to offer seamless app integration and intuitive content management. The said TV boasts 32GB internal storage, enabling users to store content and applications locally without concern for space limitations.

According to Sony, the display is engineered for enhanced brightness and accurate colour reproduction, ensuring consistent and vibrant visuals under various lighting conditions. The company has said that compared to the earlier BRAVIA BZ40J series, this model is approximately 22 per cent lighter and features a 28 per cent slimmer bezel.

Sony BRAVIA FW-98BZ30L (98 inch) 4K HDR display: Specifications