CES 2026: Samsung launches Galaxy Book6 series with Intel 18A Core chips

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Book6 lineup at CES 2026, introducing three new consumer laptops: the Galaxy Book6 Ultra, Galaxy Book6 Pro and Galaxy Book6. The laptops are powered by Intel’s new Core Ultra Series 3 processors built on the Intel 18A and feature on-device artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities via dedicated neural processing units (NPUs). According to Samsung, the range targets varied user segments, from creators and power users to everyday productivity needs.
Samsung Galaxy Book6 series: Availability
The Galaxy Book6 Ultra, Galaxy Book6 Pro, and Galaxy Book6 will be available in Grey or Silver and in select markets starting late January 2026. The South Korean consumer electronics maker has not yet released prices for any models.
Galaxy Book6 Ultra: Details
The Galaxy Book6 Ultra features a 16-inch WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800) AMOLED touchscreen display with up to 1000 nits brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. Consumers can opt between Intel Core Ultra X9, 9, X7, or 7 Series 3 processors paired with up to 64GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 2TB SSD storage. For graphics, consumers can opt for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 or 5070 GPUs. The laptop is powered by an 80.2Wh battery, supports up to 140W fast charging, and includes a six-speaker Dolby Atmos system.
Galaxy Book6 Ultra (16-inch): Specifications
- Display: 16.0-inch Touch AMOLED, anti-reflective, WQXGA+, 1000 nits brightness
- Processor: Intel Core Ultra X9 / 9 / X7 / 7 Series 3 (Intel Evo Edition)
- Graphics: Intel Arc Graphics (INT), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060/5070 GDDR7 8GB (EXT)
- Memory: 32GB LPDDR5X for Intel Arc Graphics variant, 16GB/32GB/64GB LPDDR5X for NVIDIA GeForce RTX variants
- Storage: 512GB/1TB/2TB SSD (PCle), Expansion Slot
- Camera: 2MP (1080p FHD)
- Audio: Internal Dual Array Digital Microphones / Six speakers, Dolby Atmos
- Battery: 80.20 Wh
- Charging: 100W (Intel graphics models), 140W (NVIDIA models)
Galaxy Book6 Pro: Details
The Galaxy Book6 Pro will be available in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. Both variants use AMOLED touch panels and Intel Core Ultra processors, paired with up to 32GB of RAM. Graphics are handled by integrated Intel GPUs. Battery sizes range from 67Wh on the 14-inch model to 78Wh on the 16-inch version. Notably, the 16-inch Pro includes a second SSD slot.
Galaxy Book6 Pro: Specifications
- Display: 14.0 or 16-inch Touch AMOLED, Anti-Reflective
- Processor: Intel Core Ultra X7 / 7 / 5 (Intel Evo edition)
- Graphics: Intel Arc Graphics / Intel Graphics
- Memory: 16GB/32GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 256/512GB/1TB SSD (PCle), Expansion slot (Galaxy Book6 Pro 16-inch only)
- Camera: 2MP (1080p FHD)
- Audio: Internal Dual Array Digital Microphones / Six speaker, Dolby Atmos
- Battery: 67.18 Wh, 78.07 Wh
- Charging: 65W
Galaxy Book6: Details
The standard Galaxy Book6 will be available in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. The 16-inch version comes in both touch and non-touch options, with a thicker and heavier chassis compared to the Pro models. It will be powered by Intel Core Ultra chips, paired with up to 32GB of memory and 1TB SSD storage. It will boast a 61.2Wh battery with 45W charging support.
Galaxy Book6: Specifications
- Display: 14.0-inch or 16-inch, touch and non-touch, IPS anti-glare, WUXGA
- Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 / 5
- Graphics: Intel
- Memory: 16GB/32GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB SSD (PCle)
- Camera: 2MP
- Audio: Internal Dual Array Digital Microphones / Stereo speaker, Dolby Atmos
- Battery: 61.2 Wh
- Charging: 45W