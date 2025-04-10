Lumio launches Vision 7 and Vision 9 smart TVs: Features, pricing, offers

Bengaluru-based consumer technology startup, Circuit House Technologies, has launched new smart TVs under the Lumio brand. The newly announced line-up includes the Lumio Vision 9 QD-Mini LED TV and the Lumio Vision 7 QLED TV series. Both TV models come with Google TV built-in, offering access to over 10,000 apps, Google Cast, and Gemini AI integration.
Lumio Vision 9 and Vision 7 series: Price and availability
- Lumio Vision 7 (43-inch): Rs 29,999
- Lumio Vision 7 (50-inch): Rs 34,999
- Lumio Vision 7 (55-inch): Rs 39,999
- Lumio Vision 9 (55-inch): Rs 59,999
The Lumio Vision range will be available for pre-orders on Amazon starting April 23. Customers who pre-order between April 23 and April 30 will receive a three-year warranty (two-year comprehensive + one-year extended coverage).
Lumio Vision 9 and Vision 7 series: Details
The company said that the new Lumio Vision series TVs are powered by a flagship-grade Boss Processor, coupled with 3GB DDR4 RAM. Both TV models offer support for Dolby Vision HDR viewing, and Dolby Atmos surround sound through the four-speaker system. Connectivity options include three HDMI ports, three USB ports, Optical Audio Out, and Wi-Fi support. The TVs also get the built-in TLDR app that brings together streaming content, including live sports and music services. Here are the highlights of the new models:
Lumio Vision 9 QD-Mini LED TV:
- Features 1,920 Blue Mini-LEDs with a quantum dot enhancement layer for improving contrast and vibrancy.
- Up to 900 nits peak brightness.
- Colour Gamut Coverage: DCI-P3 111 per cent, Rec 2020 81 per cent
- Colour Delta E 1.71 for almost perfect colour accuracy.
- 32GB storage space.
Lumio Vision 7 QLED TVs:
- Up to 400 nits brightness.
- Colour Gamut Coverage: Up to DCI-P3 114 per cent, Rec 2020 83 per cent.
- Colour Delta E as low as 1.08 for colour precision.
- 16GB storage space.