Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 12:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Spotify tests DJ-like playlist mixing with custom transitions: How it works

Spotify tests DJ-like playlist mixing with custom transitions: How it works

Spotify is testing a playlist mixing feature for Premium users with seamless transitions, presets, EQ, and manual controls for a smoother listening experience

Spotify's Mix feature

Spotify's Mix feature

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Spotify has rolled out a playlist mixing feature in beta for premium users, giving them more control over how songs transition within playlists. Designed to enhance playback flow, the tool eliminates abrupt pauses between tracks by offering automatic and manual mixing options.
 
The feature is being introduced gradually to premium subscribers, with Spotify recommending users update the app to access the latest version.

Spotify Mix: Auto and manual modes

The Mix tool provides two ways to manage transitions:
  • Auto Mode: Spotify automatically applies seamless transitions for smooth playback.
  • Manual Mode: Advanced users can adjust volume, EQ, and effect curves, with waveform and beat data displayed to identify exact transition points.
Each song can be assigned its own transition style. The app also displays BPM (beats per minute) and key information, making it easier to blend tracks effectively.   
 

How to use Spotify Mix

  • Open or create a playlist
  • Select “Mix” from the toolbar
  • Choose Auto for instant transitions or customise manually
  • Apply presets such as Fade or Rise
  • Fine-tune EQ, effects, and transition points
  • Save and share the playlist with friends on Premium
  • Toggle Mix on or off anytime using the Mix button

Tips for smooth transitions

 
Spotify suggests:
  • Match tempos and keys for natural blends
  • Use transition-friendly genres such as house or techno
  • Plan energy flow by arranging songs to rise or fall gradually
  • Curate playlists by mood — running, party, or road trip mixes benefit most
  • Personalise visuals with cover art, stickers, and labels for mixed playlists

More From This Section

Representative image: M4 Mac mini and MacBook Air

Apple M5 Mac mini, iPhone chip-based MacBook, and more coming later in 2025

Meta AI Translations for Creators on Facebook

Meta releases AI translation feature for creators on Instagram and Facebook

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 10 series launch event: Where to watch and what to expect from Google

BGMI

BGMI redeem codes for August 20: Here is how you can win Swordsman backpack

Realme P4 Pro 5G

Realme P4 series set to launch on August 20: Where to watch, what to expect

Topics : Audio companions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayDelhi Schools Bomb ThreatsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon