OpenAI to sell Sora credits for AI video generation beyond daily limit
OpenAI's Sora is introducing paid video generation bundles as part of its new monetisation plan, allowing users to buy additional credits once their daily limit for video generation runs outAashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
OpenAI has announced that users will be able to generate as many AI videos in Sora
as they want by purchasing extra credits. The head of Sora, Bill Peebles, on X said that the company is launching the ability to buy “extra gens” in Sora, once users exhaust their daily limit. He also said that users can take advantage of a high usage limit, as eventually, the free generation limit for Sora users will have to be brought down in order to accommodate growth.
According to a report by Engadget, a bundle for ten video generations on Sora will be sold for $4 through Apple’s App Store.
Sora’s enhanced limit
For the uninitiated, users on the free plan, ChatGPT Plus, or Teams subscriptions can create up to 30 videos per day, while Pro subscribers have a higher cap of 100 daily generations. Peebles noted that more expensive configurations (like Sora 2 Pro and long duration) will consume more credits.
Those who wish to exceed this limit will need to buy an additional $4 (around ₹350) add-on. Notably, there is no limit on the number of extra bundles that a user wishes to purchase.
Why is this being done
Peebles said the shift was prompted by sustainability challenges, noting that offering unlimited free video generation is no longer viable for the company. He added that introducing limits would help OpenAI better manage platform expansion while continuing to support heavy users.
While justifying the decision to cut down the free limit in the future, Peebles said that it is required to accommodate resources otherwise the company won’t have enough GPUs.
Additionally, OpenAI is also exploring new monetisation options for Sora’s “Cameo” tool, which lets users create videos featuring real people or fictional characters through text-based prompts. According to Peebles, the company will soon pilot a pricing model that charges users extra for generating videos involving copyrighted characters or identifiable likenesses.
