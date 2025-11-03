OpenAI to sell Sora credits for AI video generation beyond daily limit

OpenAI has announced that users will be able to generate as many AI videos in Sora as they want by purchasing extra credits. The head of Sora, Bill Peebles, on X said that the company is launching the ability to buy “extra gens” in Sora, once users exhaust their daily limit. He also said that users can take advantage of a high usage limit, as eventually, the free generation limit for Sora users will have to be brought down in order to accommodate growth.

According to a report by Engadget, a bundle for ten video generations on Sora will be sold for $4 through Apple’s App Store.

ALSO READ: Perplexity to show pictures from Getty Images in AI search results, more Sora’s enhanced limit For the uninitiated, users on the free plan, ChatGPT Plus, or Teams subscriptions can create up to 30 videos per day, while Pro subscribers have a higher cap of 100 daily generations. Peebles noted that more expensive configurations (like Sora 2 Pro and long duration) will consume more credits. Those who wish to exceed this limit will need to buy an additional $4 (around ₹350) add-on. Notably, there is no limit on the number of extra bundles that a user wishes to purchase.