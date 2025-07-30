Pixel 10 series: Google may rival Apple MagSafe with Qi2-based 'Pixelsnap'

Google’s upcoming Pixel 10 series could include support for the Qi2 standard of wireless charging. As reported by Android Authority, newly surfaced images of the device show what appears to be a magnetic wireless charger attached to the phone’s back, indicating the presence of internal magnetic coils — an essential requirement for Qi2 compliance.

Google Pixel 10 series: Pixelsnap wireless charging

Earlier reports indicated that the Pixel 10 lineup would enable wireless charging via magnetic alignment when used with compatible cases. However, the latest images suggest that the magnetic coils may be integrated directly into the phone’s body, allowing support for a wider range of Qi2-compatible accessories.

In addition to the phones themselves, Google is reportedly preparing a new accessory ecosystem under the Pixelsnap name, which may include custom cases and magnetic wireless chargers. One image reveals a circular wireless charger that resembles the current Pixel Watch charger but in a larger size. The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) recently introduced the Qi2 25W charging standard, which increases the maximum wireless charging speed from 15W to 25W. Google is expected to bypass the regular Qi2 specification and adopt the faster 25W Qi2 version for its upcoming Pixel phones. Although the magnetic charger appears only on the standard Pixel 10 model in the leaked image, it’s likely that the full Pixel 10 series will offer this new functionality.