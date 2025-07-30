Pixel 10 series: Google may rival Apple MagSafe with Qi2-based 'Pixelsnap'

Google’s upcoming Pixel 10 series could include support for the Qi2 standard of wireless charging. As reported by Android Authority, newly surfaced images of the device show what appears to be a magnetic wireless charger attached to the phone’s back, indicating the presence of internal magnetic coils — an essential requirement for Qi2 compliance.
The report suggests Google may brand this feature as “Pixelsnap,” drawing parallels with Apple’s “MagSafe” magnetic charging system.
Google Pixel 10 series: Pixelsnap wireless charging
Earlier reports indicated that the Pixel 10 lineup would enable wireless charging via magnetic alignment when used with compatible cases. However, the latest images suggest that the magnetic coils may be integrated directly into the phone’s body, allowing support for a wider range of Qi2-compatible accessories.
In addition to the phones themselves, Google is reportedly preparing a new accessory ecosystem under the Pixelsnap name, which may include custom cases and magnetic wireless chargers. One image reveals a circular wireless charger that resembles the current Pixel Watch charger but in a larger size.
The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) recently introduced the Qi2 25W charging standard, which increases the maximum wireless charging speed from 15W to 25W. Google is expected to bypass the regular Qi2 specification and adopt the faster 25W Qi2 version for its upcoming Pixel phones.
Although the magnetic charger appears only on the standard Pixel 10 model in the leaked image, it’s likely that the full Pixel 10 series will offer this new functionality.
What is Qi charging?
Qi is a widely used wireless charging standard created by the Wireless Power Consortium. It operates through electromagnetic induction, transmitting power from a charging pad (transmitter) to a compatible device (receiver), eliminating the need for charging cables.
Qi2, introduced in 2023, builds on Apple’s MagSafe concept by adding a magnetic ring to improve alignment between devices and chargers, thereby increasing charging efficiency and stability. Initially capped at 15W, the standard has recently been upgraded to support speeds of up to 25W.
Google’s annual Made by Google event is scheduled for August 20. The company is expected to unveil the Pixel 10 series alongside other hardware products, including the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a. The Pixel 10 lineup is likely to consist of multiple models: the base Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and a foldable variant called Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
