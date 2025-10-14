Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 02:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Wi-Fi 8 enters testing: What next-gen wireless connectivity means for you

Wi-Fi 8 enters testing: What next-gen wireless connectivity means for you

TP-Link tests early Wi-Fi 8 hardware, showing the next generation of wireless connectivity with faster speeds, lower latency, and improved reliability

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China’s networking equipment maker TP-Link has become one of the first companies to successfully test next-generation Wi-Fi 8. The company confirmed that it managed to send and receive data using an early prototype device developed in partnership with other tech firms, including US-based chip maker Qualcomm. The test, according to TP-Link, shows that Wi-Fi 8 is moving closer to becoming a real-world technology rather than just an industry concept.
 
According to the company, the trial successfully verified Wi-Fi 8’s core signals and data transfer speeds, an important step in developing the new standard. Once ready, Wi-Fi 8 is expected to deliver faster, more reliable, and more stable internet connections, even in crowded places or when many devices are connected at once. 
 

What is Wi-Fi 8

Wi-Fi 8 is the next-generation of wireless technology currently under development by the IEEE802.11 (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) standards body under the “Ultra High Reliability” (UHR) initiative. Unlike current and previous Wi-Fi versions that focused mainly on faster top speeds, Wi-Fi 8 aims to make connections much more stable and consistent, similar to the reliability of wired networks.
 
According to Qualcomm, one of the companies involved in developing the standard, Wi-Fi 8 is designed to handle demanding modern uses like AI-powered systems, robotics, industrial automation, and other situations where stable connectivity is as important as raw throughput.

Qualcomm said that the new standard promises several key improvements over Wi-Fi 7, including:
  • Around 25 per cent faster speeds even in weak signal areas.
  • 25 per cent lower latency, which means less delay during online gaming, video calls, or streaming.
  • Fewer dropped connections, especially when moving between different access points.
  • Enhancements in energy efficiency and peer-to-peer communication.

Wi-Fi 8: Availability

Wi-Fi 8 is still in its early stages of development and testing. The technology is being standardised by the IEEE’s 802.11bn task group, with companies such as Qualcomm, TP-Link and others contributing to its development.
 
Tom’s Hardware reports that final approval by the IEEE 802.11 Working Group is scheduled for March 2028. That means the first commercial devices based on Wi-Fi 8 could start appearing shortly after.
  TP-Link’s early prototype demonstration is one of the first real-world tests of the upcoming technology, serving as an initial proof-of-concept rather than a near-term product. Over the next few years, similar trials are expected from other networking and semiconductor companies as they prepare their hardware for the new Wi-Fi generation.

Will Wi-Fi 8 come to India?

While global testing has begun, its rollout in India may face delays tied to spectrum allocation issues. Earlier this year, The Economic Times reported that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had postponed the notification of rules to delicense the lower 6GHz band, which is a key spectrum range required for next-generation Wi-Fi technologies like Wi-Fi 6E, 7, and eventually 8.
 
The debate centres around whether the 6GHz band should be reserved for mobile telephony or made freely available for Wi-Fi use. Telecom operators, through the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), want this band reserved for mobile services, arguing that free access for Wi-Fi providers could reduce government revenue.
 
On the other hand, technology firms represented by the Broadband India Forum (BIF) — including Google, Meta, and Microsoft — have urged the government to open up the band for Wi-Fi use to improve internet access and speeds nationwide.

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

