Telegram introduces new features, adopts liquid glass design on iOS app

Telegram for iOS gets a new Liquid Glass visual overhaul on iPhones. Inspired by Apple’s iOS 26 aesthetics, the refreshed design gives the app consistency with Apple’s user interface and aims at offering a smooth, transparent, and modern look.

In addition to the visual overhaul, Telegram has also introduced new features that are available across Android and iOS apps. According to the company, the latest additions make interactions more engaging, allowing users to participate in group calls, organise contacts more efficiently, and customise their profiles with greater flexibility.

Telegram update: What’s new

Liquid Glass Interface for iOS

Telegram for iOS now includes a redesigned interface inspired by Apple’s iOS 26 aesthetics. The navigation bar, keyboard, and sticker panel all feature translucent, refractive elements that create a layered, glass-like appearance. According to a report by 9to5Google, users will experience the updated visuals even if they have not upgraded to iOS 26.

Users in group calls or video chats can now share quick reactions and comments in real-time. These appear briefly on the screen, allowing participants to engage or respond with emojis and short messages. The company said that this is ideal for interactive discussions or silent acknowledgements during muted sessions. Contact notes Telegram now allows users to attach private notes to contacts, such as how they met or personal reminders, which will be visible only to the user. Additionally, users can suggest birthdays when editing contact information or add their own under Settings.

Profile colour customisation With the update, Premium subscribers gain expanded control over their profile visuals, with new colour themes, collectible gift backdrops, and reply styles. Removing Gift signature Telegram now lets users remove gift signatures using Telegram Stars, giving them the choice to hide personalised messages or boost the resale value of their collectibles in the in-app marketplace. Improved Gift interface Telegram has revamped its gift-sending interface, combining all available gifts, including those from the Gift Marketplace, into one list. The company said that a new time-based price reduction system will also make upgrading collectibles more affordable over time.