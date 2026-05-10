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Algo rhythm: Indian firms lack basics to use AI for cybersecurity

Many Indian firms see AI as a security booster, but gaps in zero-trust frameworks, visibility and skilled staff continue to weaken cyber resilience

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Aashish Aryan
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2026 | 11:17 PM IST
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Despite believing that artificial intelligence (AI) will enhance security, nearly one in three Indian businesses has yet to implement a basic framework, according to a Zoho study of over 3,300 respondents. “While Indian businesses are keen to adopt AI, they still have blind spots, namely lack of zero-trust, lack of visibility into their critical systems, and threats from internal sources. This reflects an urgent need for stronger protection within the perimeter. The survey shows clearly that an AI 'band-aid' on these structural gaps will make the situation worse in the long term,” said the report. A separate Kaspersky survey found that 42 per cent of organisations blame a lack of qualified staff and competing information technology priorities for failing to manage supply-chain risks. As many as 69 per cent of firms are willing to share security costs with contractors to guarantee cyber invulnerability. 
  *According to respondents. Source: Zoho and Kaspersky reports
 

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Topics :Digital securitycybersecurityartifical intelligence

First Published: May 10 2026 | 11:17 PM IST

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