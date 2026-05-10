GCCs have to focus on what is needed in the future: Ramkumar Narayanan

The reason I came in was because this centre needed to be brought forward into the new paradigm of GCC, and to tune in the value to be even higher. This was a case of a large mature centre and transforming it. I have to say that in two and a half years, we have made phenomenal strides. The core of it is around four areas. The first is our portfolio work. We continue to tune it and be more aligned with the company. That meant opening up a number of global roles for our local leaders here. The second step is a talent base. We are taking a very strong look at talents that will be needed in the future and giving a lot of local intervention in terms of training, learning and development, besides bringing in fresh blood from outside. The third is about building a brand. The last is governance and compliance. It is really about running a tight ship and engaging on the right side — types of dialogues, employee value proposition — and making this a great place to work.